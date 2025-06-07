MMA Knockout

UFC 316 live stream: O'Malley vs. Merab 2 [Free]

UFC

UFC 316 is upon us, and a bantamweight title rematch is set to captivate an audience of New Jerseyans.

Sean O'Malley is back after a long hiatus, ready to reclaim his title from 'The Machine' Merab Dvalishvili, who makes a quick turnaround after defending his title in January.

Dvalishvili was ready for Miami in April, but admitted he's given O'Malley the time to recover after undergoing surgery since their last fight.

UFC 316 promotional material featuring all headlining fighters
(Zuffa LLC)

UFC 316 is stacked to the brim

Forget the obvious fights at the top of the bill. There's plenty to look forward to on the UFC 316 undercard.

Joshua Van celebrates a victory inside the UF
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ranked flyweights Bruno Silva and Joshua Van compete in the featured prelim. They're both boxing-reliant strikers, but with completely different styles. Silva is a heavy puncher, but whether he has the agility to keep up with Van is another question.

Myanmar's Van is quickly becoming a fan-favorite, he works the body with crushing punches and pushes a pace not many flyweights can deal with, which is exceptional work in the UFC's fittest weight class.

Fans of finishers are also privy to fights featuring Azamat Murzakanov (10 KOs), Brendson Ribeiro (16 finishes), Serghei Spivac (15 finishes), and Andreas Gustafsson (10 finishes).

Free UFC stream: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley watch along

Fight fans are able to watch a free 'Watch Along' stream with UFC Hall of Famer Jens Pulver, set to broadcast alongside the UFC 316 card. The stream is available on the UFC Fight Pass YouTube channel (embedded below), and will begin at 11 pm ET.

