UFC 316 receives new fight after rare quadruple cancellation

UFC 316 has maintained a banger fight after a slew of cancellations.

UFC 316 plays host to the bantamweight title rematch between Sean O'Malley and champion Merab Dvalishvili. It also features the highly anticipated return of Kayla Harrison, as she fights for bantamweight gold against current champion Julianna Pena.

The event was marred by the news that Uros Medic had pulled out against Khaos Williams, and later, replacement opponent Albert Tadevosyan also pulled out.

Khaos William
Andreas Gustafsson is moved to UFC 316 to fight Khaos Williams

Thankfully, as reported by Frontkick Online and bolstered by Marcel Dorff on X, Williams has a new opponent. Stepping in will be Andreas Gustafsson, who was scheduled to fight Trevin Giles at UFC Vegas 107 before the fight was cancelled on short notice.

UFC Vegas 107 was a bag of misfortune. Gustafsson was originally slated to fight Giles, and then Jeremiah Wells, before being moved to fill in against Williams at UFC 316. This marks a rare occasion where both fighters are fighting a second replacement opponent.

With this fight considered, UFC 316 maintains thirteen fights.

  • Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley; bantam championship
  • Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison; bantam championship
  • Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer; middle
  • Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland; welter
  • Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix; bantam
  • Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van; fly
  • Ariane Lipski da Silva vs. Cong Wang; fly
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta; heavy
  • Joo Sang yoo vs. Jeka Saragih; feather
  • Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro; light heavy
  • Quillian Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz; light
  • MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski; light
  • Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson; welter

