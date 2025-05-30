Tomorrow's UFC Fight Night hit with multiple changes after major weigh-in day drama
Weigh-in day for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card saw several fighters miss weight and one fight get scrapped altogether due to an unexpected injury.
The UFC returns this weekend following a rare week off with another Fight Night card at the UFC APEX, which features a headlining matchup between top-ranked women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.
The promotion’s #7-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot will also try halt the considerable momentum of the unranked Ľudovít Klein in the night’s co-main event, but unfortunately weigh-in day for UFC Vegas 107 generated a lot more for fans to talk about outside of the card’s matchups.
Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles Cancelled
Originally scheduled as an 11-fight card, UFC Vegas 107 will now go ahead with 10 fights after Brendan Fitzgerald announced during the weigh-ins that a catchweight matchup between Andreas Gustafsson and Trevin Giles had been scrapped due to a Giles injury.
Gustafsson was originally scheduled to meet Jeremiah Wells in a welterweight contest before Wells withdrew from the event, leaving “Bane” to agree to a short-notice 180-pound catchweight bout with Giles that will no longer go ahead.
Maycee Barber One Of 3 Fighters To Miss Weight
The news of Giles’ injury didn’t exactly get the UFC Vegas 107 weigh-ins off to a promising start, and things only got worse when Allan Nascimento and headliner Barber both missed weight for their fights.
Set to return to the Octagon for the first time since early 2023, Nascimento missed the flyweight limit by 1.5 pounds and will forfeit 20% of his fight purse to his opponent Jafel Filho. Barber also forfeits 20% of her purse to Blanchfield after weighing in a half pound heavy for the UFC Vegas 107 main event.
“The Future” hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 more than a year ago, and the 27-year-old carries a six-fight win streak into her bout with the #4-ranked Blanchfield.
The other main card women's fight at UFC Vegas 107 was also hit with a major change, as Ketlen Vieira and Macy Chiasson will now fight at 145 pounds due to “weight management issues” from Vieira. The #3-ranked women’s bantamweight contender forfeits 25% of her purse to Chiasson as a result.
All scheduled fights for UFC Vegas 107 are still set to go ahead outside of Gustaffson vs. Giles, and be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.
• Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Maycee Barber
• Co-Main Event: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ľudovít Klein
• Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Billy Ray Goff
• Dustin Jacoby vs. Bruno Lopes
• Ketlen Viera vs. Macy Chiasson
• Zach Reese vs. Duško Todorović
• All Nascimento vs. Jafel Filho
• Jordan Leavitt vs. Kurt Holobaugh
• Andreas Gustafsson vs. Trevin Giles
• Bolaji Oki vs. Michael Aswell
• Rayanne dos Santos vs. Alice Ardelean
