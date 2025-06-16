MMA Knockout

UFC star claims he's backup fighter for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

This fighter missed out on his last title shot due to injury.

Drew Beaupre

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the UFC’s top-ranked lightweight contenders has surprised fans with a claim that he’ll be serving as the backup fighter for UFC 317’s main event.

Set to take place on June 28 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV as part of International Fight Week, UFC 317 is headlined by a fight for the promotion’s vacant lightweight belt between former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria and former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira.

The card also features UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja taking on Kai Kara-France in a co-main event that could be promoted to headlining status if Topuria vs. Oliveira were to fall through, but it appears there may already be a plan in place if one of those men are unable to compete on June 28.

Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square
Charles Oliveira (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Arman Tsarukyan Claims To Be Backup Fighter For UFC 317

Responding to a comment on Instagram where a fan asked who he’d be fighting next, #1-ranked UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan claimed that he’ll serve as the backup fighter for UFC 317’s vacant lightweight title fight.

Arman Tsarukyan's response to a fan on his Instagram post.
Arman Tsarukyan's response to a fan on his Instagram post. / (Instagram)

Currently on a four-fight win streak, Tsarukyan last stepped into the Octagon at UFC 300 and took a split decision over former lightweight king Oliveira to set himself up for a shot at then-Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.
Arman Tsarukyan (blue gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The matchup would have been a rematch of Tsarukyan’s UFC debut in 2019 where Makhachev took a unanimous decision, but “Ahalkalakets” was forced to withdraw from the fight the day before UFC 311 due to a back injury and Renato Moicano subsequently stepped in to save the card’s main event.

Tsarukyan Back In The UFC's Good Graces?

UFC CEO Dana White made headlines in the aftermath of UFC 311 when he claimed that Tsarukyan would have to work his way back to a title shot, but the Armenian’s claim about UFC 317 indicates that either White or another member of the promotional brass may have reconsidered that stance.

Moicano or #9-ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush could potentially be pulled from their fight on the UFC 317 main card to compete in the main event if needed, however Tsarukyan’s status as the #1 lightweight contender would certainly help to maintain the hype around the card if Topuria or Oliveira were to withdraw.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fans will unfortunately have to wait on a potential rematch between Tsarukyan and Makhachev given that the latter fighter is vacating the lightweight belt to move up to welterweight, but for now the 155 lbs. division is set to move into a new era when Topuria tries to become a two-division champion and Oliveira attempts to reclaim the lightweight title at T-Mobile Arena on June 28.

