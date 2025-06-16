UFC Atlanta salaries reveal surprising fighter payouts
Payout information for UFC Atlanta has been revealed by the Georgia Athletic Commission, and you'd be surprised at some of the numbers.
The figures, courtesy of MMA Fighting, show the disclosed payouts for participants on the June 14 Fight Night, headlined by former champion Kamaru Usman against Joaquin Buckley.
Rose Namajunas tops the bill in disclosed purses at UFC Atlanta
From top to bottom, the payouts are as follows:
- Rose Namajunas: $250,000 show / $250,000 win ($500,000)
- Kamaru Usman: $300,000, no win bonus
- Michael Chiesa: $150,000 show / $150,000 win ($300,000)
- Cody Garbrandt: $275,000
- Alonzo Menifield: $125,000 show / $125,000 win ($250,000)
- Edmen Shahbazyan: $93,000 show / $93,000 win ($186,000)
- Joaquin Buckley: $150,000
- Paul Craig: $125,000
- Miranda Maverick: $125,000
- Raoni Barcelos: $51,000 show / $51,000 win ($102,000)
- Andre Petroski: $100,000
- Court McGeee: $83,000
- Cody Brundage: $65,000
- Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000
- Jamey-Lyn Horth: $25,000 show / $25,000 win ($50,000)
- Ange Loosa: $30,000
- Mansur Abdul-Malik: $14,000 show / $14,000 win ($28,000)
- Oumar Sy: $26,000
- Malcolm Wellmaker: $12,000 show / $12,000 win ($24,000)
- Kris Moutinho: $14,000
- Cameron Smotherman: $14,000
- Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000
Of course, bonuses, promotional compliance salaries, and undisclosed payouts are to be considered. For example, Usman's lack of a win bonus could indicate revenue share, but this is purely speculative.
Fans will be surprised to see featured prelim fighter Rodolfo Bellato at the bottom of the heap with near-enough minimum pay.
'Trator' hails from Dana White's Contender Series, and is 1-0-1 1NC in the UFC. His fight with Paul Craig ended in controversial fashion.
While scoring a bonus-winning knockout, Malcolm Wellmaker scraped by with $24,000. 'The Machine' is on a meteoric rise since graduating DWCS in 2024.
Perhaps most notable of all is Kris Moutinho. He fought twice in the UFC in 2021 and 2022, making an extreme short notice debut against Sean O'Malley. Moutinho was brought back in with five-fight regional winning streak, but this wasn't enough to barter a higher purse.
More MMA Knockout News
