UFC reportedly re-signs title challenger after decade-long hiatus
A former challenger for the UFC flyweight title will reportedly make his return to the promotion later this year.
Once ruled by all-time MMA great Demetrious Johnson before “Mighty Mouse” fell to Henry Cejudo in their rematch at UFC 227, the UFC flyweight division was largely dominated by the rivalry between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in recent years.
Moreno’s second title reign was cut short by Alexandre Pantoja in 2023, and since then “The Cannibal” has successfully defended the flyweight belt three times against Brandon Royval, Steve Erceg, and Kai Asakura.
Kyoji Horiguchi Reportedly Re-Signs With UFC
Both Moreno and Erceg will look to make a case for another crack at Pantoja when they headline UFC Mexico this weekend, but according to Laerte Viana the flyweight title picture is about to get even more interesting with the return of Kyoji Horiguchi.
A veteran of 40 professional MMA fights, Horiguchi joined the UFC in 2013 and scored four-straight wins before he challenged then-champion Johnson at UFC 186 and was submitted with an armbar in the final second of the flyweight title bout.
The Japanese star rebounded from that setback with three-straight victories, but in 2017 he surprisingly decided not to renew his contract with the UFC and instead returned to his home country and inked a deal with RIZIN Fighting Federation.
Horiguchi Claimed Multiple Belts After Leaving UFC
Horiguchi went undefeated during his initial RIZIN run outside of a 2018 kickboxing match with Tenshin Nasukawa, which saw the MMA veteran go the three-round distance with Nasukawa and lose a unanimous decision.
In addition to winning the promotion’s bantamweight Grand Prix in 2017, his victories during that period included former UFC fighter Ian McCall, current top UFC flyweight Manel Kape, and two wins over Darrion Caldwell to win both the RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight belts.
Horiguchi was knocked out by fellow Japanese star Kai Asakura in 2019 but avenged the loss in their immediate rematch, and after dropping back-to-back Bellator fights to Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix the 34-year-old is unbeaten in his last six outings between RIZIN and Bellator.
Last year Horiguchi avenged his previous loss to Pettis before he defended the RIZIN flyweight belt on New Year’s Eve, and with his UFC return reportedly planned for the rumored Azerbaijan card in June the veteran could vault straight back into flyweight title contention with a victory.
