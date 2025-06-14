Huge prospect fight reportedly added to UFC 317
UFC 317 is starting to resemble a PPV worthy of International Fight Week.
The Las Vegas card is headlined by a vacant lightweight title fight between former featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria and former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. It also features a flyweight title fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France.
Two weeks out from broadcast, fans were worried about the state of the card. Now, with the help of some reports, it's safe to say UFC 317 could live up to the hype.
UFC 317 reportedly receives major main card change
UFC report: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima booked for UFC 317
As per Frontkick Online and Marcel Dorff on X, Payton Talbott returns to fight Felipe Lima at UFC 317.
Talbott was one of the most hyped prospects of 2024. He had his undefeated record torn away by veteran Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311 in January, and gets no easy fights on his return.
Former OKTAGON MMA champion Lima is undefeated in the UFC Octagon, and maintains a 14-1 professional record after losing his debut in 2015.
With this report, UFC 317 is up to 12 fights (subject to change):
- Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira; vacant light title
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France; fly title
- Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov; middle
- Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines; reported heavy
- Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano; light
- Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez; fly
- Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues; middle
- Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borschchev
- Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado; feather
- Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van; fly
- Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith; welter
- Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima; reported bantam
