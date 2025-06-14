Fight scrapped after 6'9" giant suffers horrific shin injury
One of the most horrific shin splits you'll ever see just took place at GLORY 100.
Touted as the WrestleMania of Kickboxing, GLORY 100 saw a plethora of title fights, mixed in with a last-man-standing heavyweight tournament. In one of these fights, heavyweight titan Jamal Ben Saddik took on Sofian Laidouni.
Saddik, who has given heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven some of his toughest fights, was knocked out of the tournament in less than two minutes.
Be advised, the following imagery is not for the faint of heart...
Jamal Ben Saddik suffers gruesome shin split in GLORY 100 fight
Saddik and Laidouni met on the GLORY 100 main card. The winner was set to progress to the finals on the same night, but unfortunately, the fight didn't end in a decisive result.
Less than two minutes into the first round, Saddik threw a strong right roundhouse kick that Laidouni was prepared for. Laidouni used a Thai guard, raising his knee and tucking his elbow, meeting the kick with the knuckle of his knee at the top of the shin.
Saddik caught the knuckle flush and, like hitting the corner of a wall, bounced back with a huge gash appearing on the soft tissue of his shin. The ringside doctor called a stop to the action, marking a TKO win in the first round for Laidouni.
As the heavyweight tournament promised, Laidouni went on to compete again just three fights later, where another giant in Tariq Osaro annihilated him.
