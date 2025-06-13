UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-ins & Usman vs. Buckley face off live stream
With the morning weigh-ins now in the books, the UFC Atlanta ceremonial weigh-in ceremony and fighter face offs are set to go down today in Atlanta, GA.
The event is headlined by an important welterweight matchup between former titleholder Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley, who has scored six-straight victories since dropping down from middleweight in 2023.
The co-main event also features a former UFC champion, as two-time strawweight queen Rose Namajunas will try to rebound from a loss to Erin Blanchfield when she takes on #11-ranked Miranda Maverick in a women’s flyweight bout.
Kamaru Usman & Joaquin Buckley Face Off In Atlanta
The UFC Atlanta main card includes a middleweight matchup between Edmen Shahbazyan and Andre Petroski, as well as former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt’s first fight in more than a year opposite longtime promotional veteran Raoni Barcelos.
Cody Brundage meets undefeated prospect Mansur Abdul-Malik after Alonzo Menifield and Oumar Sy kick off the main card action. The UFC Atlanta prelims feature plenty of intriguing matchups such as the welterweight battle between Michael Chiesa and Court McGee, and there are also a few fighters looking to score big wins after they stepped up to fight in Atlanta on short notice.
The ceremonial weigh-ins and fighter face offs for UFC Atlanta are set to take place at 4:00 p.m. ET, and you can check out a live stream of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Fight Night Atlanta: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley.
