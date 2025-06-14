MMA Knockout

UFC Atlanta: Usman vs. Buckley full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch

The UFC remains on the road for another Fight Night installment, headlined by a potential division-shifting welterweight clash.

UFC ATL: Usman vs. Buckley
The UFC keeps its June schedule rolling with a stop in Atlanta, GA, on Saturday night.

The promotion's first trip to Atlanta since April 2019, the card is topped by a must-see welterweight affair between Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley in a five-round non-title fight.

Kamaru Usman Makes His UFC Return

Usman (20-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) is back in the Octagon for the first time since October 2023, when he challenged soon-to-be UFC middleweight title challenger Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC) at UFC 294.

Usman would lose the fight, marking his third-straight loss since falling victim to Leon Edwards (22-5 MMA, 14-5, 1 NC UFC) in August 2022, relinquishing the belt.

Mar 18, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Kamaru Usman reacts during his fight with Leon Edwards (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.

Buckley (21-6 MMA, 11-4 UFC) has had a career resurgence over the last few years. A winner of six straight, each performance arguably gets more impressive as he seeks to become yet another Missouri-native to win a UFC title.

Buckley emphatically beat down former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Colby Covington (17-5 MMA, 12-5 UFC) in the main event of UFC Tampa last December. It marked Buckley's 15th KO/TKO win, his fourth finish in his previous six fights.

Usman is ranked two spots ahead of Buckley in the welterweight category, as it is a No. 5-versus-No. 7 matchup despite both men seemingly going in opposite directions in their careers.

Joaquin Buckley Looks To Add Second Ex-Champ To Hit List

The fight is one of 13 from the State Farm Arena, marking another UFC Fight Night card away from Las Vegas, NV. This will be the case for the next two months, as the promotion remains stateside for all except two weekends through July.

Dec 14, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena.

Check out the bout order and DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds below, as the event streams live on ESPN+ in the U.S., with the main card taking a traditional pay-per-view slot of 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Main Card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN)

  • Main Event: Kamaru Usman (+220) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-270), welterweight (five rounds, non-title)
  • Co-Main Event: Rose Namajunas (-230) vs. Miranda Maverick (+190), flyweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan (-148) vs. Andre Petroski (+124), middleweight
  • Cody Garbrandt (+210) vs. Raoni Barcelos (-258), bantamweight
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik (-800) vs. Cody Brundage (+550), middleweight
  • Alonzo Menifield (+490) vs. Oumar Sy, (-675), light heavyweight

Preliminary Card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

  • Featured Prelim: Paul Craig (+320) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-410), light heavyweight
  • Michael Chiesa (-345) vs. Court McGee (+275), welterweight
  • Malcolm Wellmaker (-2100) vs. Kris Moutinho (+1100), bantamweight
  • Cody Durden (+154) vs. Jose Ochoa (-185), flyweight
  • Ricky Simon (-440) vs. Cameron Smotherman (+340), bantamweight
  • Philip Rowe (+130) vs. Ange Loosa (-155), welterweight
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth (-625) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+455), flyweight

