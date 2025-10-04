UFC 320 LIVE: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2 live stream results & highlights
UFC 320 is upon us, and a monumental light heavyweight championship rematch comes with it. Champion Magomed Ankalaev looks to end his saga with Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili makes his third appearance of 2025, defending his bantamweight belt against Cory Sandhagen.
There's plenty to look forward to on tonight's Vegas PPV, including the returns of fan-favorites like Jiri Prochazka and Josh Emmett, and the exciting rise of Ateba Gautier, the latest Cameroonian knockout machine to grace the UFC roster.
MMA Knockout will be here throughout the night to provide free live results and highlights for UFC 320, beginning at 6 pm ET.
UFC 320 free live streaming results
Veronica Hardy defeats Brogan Walker by decision
Ramiz Brahimaj defeats Austin Vanderford by submission
Round 2 guillotine choke.
