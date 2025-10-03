UFC 320 staff predictions: Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 main card picks & tips
MMA Knockout staff have officially locked in their picks for the star-studded main card of UFC 320 this Saturday, featuring a double title fight headliner.
Alex Pereira gets a shot at redemption- and at reclaiming his belt -in a light heavyweight championship rematch with Magomed Ankalaev. Our co-main event sees Merab Dvalishvili welcome Cory Sandhagen into the bantamweight title picture. 'The Machine' has looked nigh unstoppable, can 'The Sandman' put an end to his reign?
MMAKO's Mat Riddle (@woolfallwarrior), Drew Beaupre (@mmameditations), and Zain Bando (@zainbando99) have their picks for the entire UFC 320 main card.
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira predictions
Mat: I want Pereira to win, but my brain is going with Ankalaev. The Russian brings too many advantages: Southpaw, wrestler, decent kickboxing, doesn't overthrow. He's a match made in hell for Pereira, and I honestly think he knocks out an aggressive 'Poatan' in this rematch. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Drew: I absolutely believe that Pereira was burnt out by his insane rate of activity when he and Ankalaev met the first time, and I do expect that he’s going to give a better account of himself in the rematch. The issue is that I don’t think Ankalaev is going to provide many of the openings “Poatan” needs to land a fight-ending shot, and I also worry about if that will frustrate Pereira and force him to get reckless as the bout goes on. (Pick: Ankalaev)
Zain: A healthy Alex Pereira is a dangerous Pereira. I simply think that back in March was a bad night for him and Magomed Ankalaev seems too overconfident to me. I'm comfortable picking Pereira to regain his belt and set up a huge 2026 campaign to get the division back on track. (Pick: Pereira)
Verdict: Ankalaev 2-1 Pereira
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen predictions
Mat: Again, I'm pulling for Sandhagen, but I think Dvalishvili is too well-rounded to count out. Sandhagen might be more active in his submissions but I believe he'll be a step behind with the defensive wrestling come fight night. (Pick: Dvalishvili)
Drew: Although he faces a tall task at UFC 320, I’m happy to see Sandhagen finally get a well-deserved title shot. I think “Sandman” will come into this fight well-prepared to try and keep things at range and create scrambles when he is taken down, but it’s hard to pick against Dvalishvili during this incredible run that he’s currently on. (Pick: Dvalishvili)
Zain: I simply don't think that Cory Sandhagen has fought anyone with the level of speed and stamina of Merab Dvalishvilli before. If Sandhagen can't find a home for a KO or catch Dvalishvilli in a bind off his back, I think he's in for a long night. I like the champion to defend his belt by decision. (Pick: Dvalishvili)
Verdict: Unanimous for Dvalishvili
Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. predictions
Mat: Jiri looked pretty damn good against Jamahal Hill, while Rountree Jr. is a little too tentative with his striking. I think these guys cancel each other out, it's easy to say Rountree Jr. will chop Jiri's legs down, but he could easily eat a straight punch from Jiri every time. This one comes down to durability, and I think Jiri is the better pick. (Pick: Prochazka)
Drew: I do think that Carlos Ulberg should get the next light heavyweight title shot regardless of what happens in this fight, but this is still a very well-matched bout to help sort out the top of the division. Even though I’m tempted to side with the more technically sound fighter in Rountree, Procházka’s style has allowed him to keep finding ways to beat everyone not-named Alex Pereira. (Pick: Prochazka)
Zain: This fight is a FOTN contender. I don't see how all this shouldn't end in a finish, and I simply think that Jiri Prochazka is a better striker and I think championship experience will also play a factor in this fight alongside the fact that the argument could be made that he has fought better competition than Khalil Rountree Jr. (Pick: Prochazka)
Verdict: Unanimous for Prochazka
Josh Emmett vs. Youssef Zalal predictions
Mat: You'll see one of two things come fight night: An Emmett knockout, or Zalal picking him apart for 15 minutes for a decision. I firmly believe if Emmett has put any effort into fixing his cage-cutting skills, he should find a home for the finish. (Pick: Emmett)
Drew: This is a bit of a strange fight to call, as Zalal enters the nights with all the momentum but faces an opponent that does have style that could frustrate him. The caveat to that is obviously the fact that Emmett is also 40 years old, but as long as he doesn’t spend too much time looking for one fight-ending shot then I think the former title challenger is capable of ending Zalal’s winning run. (Pick: Emmett)
Zain: Josh Emmett has lost three of his last four and seems due for a huge win Saturday night. Although Youssef Zalal has looked dominant over the last several years, something tells me that Emmett is going to tire Zalal out and win a decision. I'm not sure why I feel this way, but I just think Emmett is known for going for broke and I think he's gonna take risks and hopefully they pay off. But nonetheless, I like the conservative puncher by decision. (Pick: Emmett)
Verdict: Unanimous for Emmett
Joe Pyfer vs. Abus Magomedov predictions
Mat: Shocker, everyone's picking a finish in this fight, but I'd say the opposite happens. Pyfer is good for 25 minutes as we saw against Hermansson, while Magomedov usually gasses within a round. I pick Pyfer to make it look easy. (Pick: Pyfer)
Drew: There admittedly aren’t many strong alternatives to open the PPV portion of the event, but this matchup is a pretty clear step down from the rest of the fights on the UFC 320 main card. There’s always the chance that Pyfer just ends this in the first round with a big shot, but I’ll pick Magomedov to continue showcasing his newfound cardio management and win his fourth fight in a row. (Pick: Magomedov)
Zain: This is another exciting fight that is a chance to deliver. I just think Joe Pyfer would feel good about himself if he could halt the hype train of Abus Magomedov and get a huge win to remain in the title picture. (Pick: Pyfer)
Verdict: Pyfer 2-1 Magomedov
