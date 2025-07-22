UFC 321 main event revealed as Tom Aspinall puts heavyweight belt on the line
Tom Aspinall can finally get back to being active again, and it's as soon as this fall. Aspinall's first title defense as the UFC Undisputed Heavyweight Champion is reportedly all set.
According to Red Corner MMA and later confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White on Tuesday, Aspinall's first title defense is set to headline the promotion's return to Abu Dhabi Saturday, Oct. 25, for UFC 321. His opponent, meanwhile, is a familiar name to the heavyweight title scene: Ciryl Gane.
Gane is 0-2 in UFC heavyweight title fights, losing to Jon Jones in March 2023 and Francis Ngannou in January 2022 while holding the then-interim title before the Ngannou fight.
Gane Gets Third Crack At UFC Title Shot
Gane is currently ranked No. 1 in the division despite the two title fight defeats. The French native has won three of his last four fights, earning a split decision against Alexander Volkov in December. A little over a year earlier, he knocked out Serghei Spivac to rebound from his Jones loss.
Meanwhile, before his promotion to undisputed champion, Aspinall had been milling about while waiting for Jones to agree to a fight against him. Whether it eventually happens remains to be seen. Jones teased a UFC comeback at the White House, but CEO Dana White appears unamused with Jones' idea given the former heavyweight champion's ability to stay put during marquee UFC events as a headline attraction (i.e., UFC 200).
Aspinall vs. Gane Begins New Era At Heavyweight
Aspinall last fought at UFC 304, knocking out Curtis Blaydes to defend the interim title after having won it at UFC 295 in November 2023, when Jones was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle injury after a sparring session went awry.
The fight is expected to take place at Etihad Arena, a common venue for the promotion since the emergence of Fight Island in 2020, where international fighters have avoided travel restrictions.
More details are forthcoming from the promotion, as is the remainder of the fall calendar officially.
