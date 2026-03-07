UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Fight Card Best Bets

UFC 326 goes down tonight (March 7) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC 326 Full Fight Card Odds

• Max Holloway (-220) vs. Charles Oliveira (+170)



• Caio Borralho (-258) vs. Reinier de Ridder (+210)



• Rob Font (+220) vs. Raul Rosas Jr. (-270)



• Drew Dober (-102) vs. Michael Johnson (-118)



• Gregory Rodrigues (-162) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+136)



• Cody Gabrandt (+136) vs. Long Xiao (-162)



• Donte Johnson (-800) vs. Cody Brundage (+550)



• Ricky Turcios (+150) vs. Alberto Montes (-180)



• Cody Durden (+136) vs. Nyjamjargal Tumendemberel (-162)



• Sumudaerji (-218) vs. Jesus Aguilar (+180)



• Rafael Tobias (-180) vs. Diyar Nurgozhay (+150)



• Luke Fernandez (-218) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (+180)

UFC 326 Moneyline Bets

Gregory Rodrigues to Defeat Brunno Ferreira (-162)

Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Jack Hermansson (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The first meeting between these two Brazilians took place in 2023 and famously saw Ferreira win his UFC debut with an upset-knockout in the first round. “The Hulk” is currently on a three-fight win streak, but I think Rodrigues will come in dialed in to avenge that previous loss and avoid eating any potentially fight-ending shots from his countryman.

Drew Dober to Defeat Michael Johnson (-102)

Kyle Prepolec (red gloves) fights Drew Dober (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

I think Dober is due for a big win after snapping a three-fight skid in his last outing against Kyle Prepolec, and he could secure just that when he meets another longtime UFC veteran that’s currently on a three-fight win streak.

Rob Font to Defeat Raul Rosas Jr. (+220)

Rob Font (red gloves) fights David Martinez (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

I understand why Font is the underdog here given that he usually struggles with grapplers, but more than two-to-one odds on him are a tempting prospect given that he’s such a significant step up in competition for the 21-year-old Rosas.

UFC 326 Prop Bets

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-120)

Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena. | Jason da Silva-Imagn Images

Both of these men are dangerous finishers, but I think Rodrigues will come in willing to take his time here after getting sparked in the first round when he welcomed Ferreira to the UFC in 2023.

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira Goes over 2.5 Rounds (-145)

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) fights Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

While a Holloway knockout or Oliveira submission are obviously serious possibilities here, these two men are veterans of five-round fights and will know that they can use the early rounds to feel one another out before turning things up down the stretch.

Alberto Montes to Defeat Ricky Turcios via Submission (+250)

Alberto Montes locks up a submission on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Zuffa LLC)

The debuting Montes is currently a small favorite to hand Turcios what would be his third-straight loss, but you can get significantly better odds on the Venezuelan securing what would be his seventh win via submission.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.