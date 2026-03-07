UFC 326 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Holloway vs. Oliveira 2 Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 326 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event will see Max Holloway attempt to defend his “BMF” title for the second time when he and former UFC lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira meet in a rematch of their 2015 meeting. The co-main event is also a pivotal matchup for the middleweight division, with Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder set to square off after both men suffered the first losses of their respective UFC careers in their most recent fights.

The main card is rounded out by Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr., Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson, and middleweight rematch between Gregory Rodrigues and Brunno Ferreira.

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Predictions

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Drew Beaupré: I clearly remember the disappointment I felt with how the first fight between these two ended, and I’m happy to see the rematch has finally come together at this late stage of their respective careers. Holloway has shown that he might still have a bit of tread left on the tires now that he’s made a full-time move to the lightweight division, and I’ll side with him to defend the “BMF” belt for the second time, even if I still don’t love the idea of relying on that title as the selling point for a numbered UFC card. (Pick: Holloway)

Zain Bando: I expect this fight to be nothing like the first one between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. Both of these guys are former champions, and both have made the case to enter the Hall of Fame when their careers end. The "BMF", though, is a different beast. There are certain intangibles a fighter must have in order to compete for it, but the biggest one, arguably, is toughness. Both guys possess that, and then some, and I think it could go one of two ways: Holloway outboxes Oliveira, or Oliveira finds an opening to secure a submission win. Either way, it should be an exciting fight, but ultimately, I just think Holloway is a little bit better and more polished at this point in his career. (Pick: Holloway)

Verdict: Unanimous for Holloway

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder Predictions

Reinier de Ridder (red gloves) fights Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Drew: I love this fight stylistically, and it’s also an intriguing one given that both Borralho and de Ridder come into the night following their first losses inside the Octagon. I’ll be very curious to see if de Ridder’s size advantage plays a significant factor if things hit the ground, but I do think Borralho has more tools to utilize while things stay standing. (Pick: Borralho)

Zain: This is not a typical co-headliner for a numbered UFC event in Las Vegas, but it does provide clarity to a crowded UFC middleweight division. I think "RDR" is simply better everywhere, and Caio Borralho will have to make it ugly to get him out of there. I just don't see it happening. (Pick: de Ridder)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr. Predictions

Rob Font (red gloves) fights David Martinez (blue gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Drew: Still just 21 years old, Rosas has done well to rebound from his first career loss with four-straight victories. That being said, this is a fairly significant step up for him, and I think even an aging version of Font should still be able to stifle Rosas’ attempt to break into the bantamweight rankings for now. (Pick: Font)

Zain: Raul Rosas Jr. could be a star in the making. Some argue he already is, but he has yet to fight someone of Rob Font's caliber. I think Font stays at a distance and avoids being taken down to secure a really entertaining win. (Pick: Font)

Verdict: Unanimous for Font

Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson Predictions

Michael Johnson (red gloves) fights against Daniel Zellhuber (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Drew: I’m not sure it’s exactly main card material for a numbered UFC event, but this is a great matchup between a pair of longtime UFC veterans. Johnson’s recent resurgence has been a lot of fun to watch, but I think that Dober is due for a big win here after he snapped a three-fight skid in his last outing. (Pick: Dober)

Zain: Someone is getting KO'ed here, and this fight also screams vintage all over it. Michael Johnson getting a finish, though, given his experience and who he's fought, would not really be out of the question. Picking him is a risk worth taking. (Pick: Johnson)

Verdict: Split 1-1

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira 2 Predictions

Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) fights Roman Kopylov (red gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Drew: Rematches will start and end the main card for UFC 326, and this is one that Rodrigues will surely be eager to get back after Ferreira upset his countryman in his promotional debut back in 2023. “The Hulk” is always capable of landing another fight-ending shot, but I think Rodrigues will have a better idea of what to expect in their second meeting and can halt Ferreira’s three-fight win streak. (Pick: Rodrigues)

Zain: It has been over three years since Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira took place in the Octagon. Running it back again, while rare for non-title rematches, is exactly what's happening. I think Rodrigues has improved enough since the first fight that he has a little bit more upside. But, we will find out come fight night. (Pick: Rodrigues)

Verdict: Unanimous for Rodrigues

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 326 preliminary card, as well as live coverage of the event on fight night.