UFC Champion Ilia Topuria Drops Massive Return Update as Fans Wait for Fight News

The return of UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria may be coming sooner than most fans had anticipated.

One of the biggest stars on the UFC roster, Topuria last entered the cage in June to headline UFC 317, where he knocked out Charles Oliveira to win the promotion’s vacant lightweight belt after opting to vacate the featherweight title and move up in weight.

“El Matador” indicated at the tail end of last year that he wouldn’t be available to help kick off the UFC’s new deal with Paramount in early 2026, but Topuria’s latest update indicates that he may finally be ready to get back into the Octagon.

Ilia Topuria Says He's Ready For UFC Return

Posting on Instagram for the first time in several weeks, Topuria showed fans that he’s back in the gym to presumably start working towards his first lightweight title defense.

"The Champ is back !!!"

The undefeated star has collected nine wins since joining the UFC in 2020, earning post-fight bonuses for six-straight outings dating back to a 2022 knockout against Jai Herbert at that year’s edition of UFC London.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After knocking out divisional great Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight belt at UFC 298, Topuria also stopped another UFC legend in Max Holloway for his lone title defense at UFC 308 before he moved up a division and claimed the lightweight title.

Justin Gaethje Locked Up Lightweight Title Fight At UFC 324

There will always be immediate speculation about who a fighter will be be facing next whenever a return is teased, but in Topuria’s case the first challenger for his lightweight belt was already decided in the first UFC main event of 2026.

The UFC returned from a six-week hiatus and officially kicked off its new Paramount era on January 24 with UFC 324. The card’s headlining bout saw Paddy Pimblett suffer his first UFC loss at the hands of Justin Gaethje, who claimed the interim UFC lightweight belt for the second time and secured what will be his third crack at the division’s undisputed title.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen how quickly the UFC will look to get Topuria vs. Gaethje on the books now that “El Matador” claims that he’s back, but there’s no doubt that the 29-year-old’s return to the cage will dominate the spotlight at what will immediately become one of the most highly-anticipated combat sports events of the year.

