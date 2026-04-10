UFC 327 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Procházka vs. Ulberg

UFC 327 is set to go down tomorrow (April 11) and today 24 fighters will step on the scale in Miami, FL to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining bout will see the light heavyweight division move on to a new era when Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg meet for the division’s vacant title, which was previously held by Alex Pereira before the Brazilian relinquished the belt ahead of a move to the heavyweight division.

The night’s co-main event will also take place at light heavyweight, as former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa moves up a division to take on Azamat Murzakanov, who boasts a perfect 16-0 record in professional MMA and has collected six wins since joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.

UFC 327 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results

The rest of the UFC 327 main card will also see unbeaten heavyweight Josh Hokit get a massive step up in competition when he takes on the division’s #5-ranked contender Curtis Blaydes.

Josh Hokit (red gloves) fights Denzel Freeman (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

In the first of three light heavyweight bouts scheduled for the main card, former title challenger Dominick Reyes looks to rebound from a knockout-loss to Ulberg when he takes on Johnny Walker. The main card action opens with Cub Swanson’s retirement fight against fellow featherweight fan-favorite Nate Landwehr.

Dominick Reyes (red gloves) and Ryan Spann (blue gloves) during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden. | Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

The night’s featured prelim also takes place in the featherweight division and showcases former Bellator stars Patricio Pitbull and Aaron Pico. Other standout matchups from the prelims include Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown, Mateusz Gamrot vs. Esteban Ribovics, and Tatiana Suarez vs. Lupita Godinez.

The weigh-ins for UFC 327 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 10. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for main card predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 327 goes down at the Kaseya Center.

UFC 327 Main Card

Main Event: Jiří Procházka vs. Carlos Ulberg – For the Vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa (205)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Josh Hokit (233)

Dominick Reyes (205) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Nate Landwher (145)

UFC 327 Preliminary Card

Patricio Pitbull (145) vs. Aaron Pico

Kevin Holland (171) vs. Randy Brown (171)

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)

Tatiana Suarez (116) vs. Lupita Godinez (116)

MarQuel Mederos (vs. Chris Padilla

Kelvin Gastelum (185) vs. Vicente Luque (185)

Charles Radtke (170) vs. Francisco Prado (170)