UFC 327: Prochazka vs. Ulberg: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+

The UFC event schedule rolls on with another numbered event, as the promotion travels to Miami's Kesaya Center for UFC 327, which is headlined by a vacant light heavyweight title fight between former champion Jiri Prochazka and viral KO sensation Carlos Ulberg in Saturday night's main event.

Prochazka (32-5-1 MMA) has taken the UFC by storm over the last six or so years, with five of his six promotional wins coming by KO/TKO. He previously won the light heavyweight title at UFC 275 in June 2022 in only his third outing, defeating then-champion Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) in his only title win to date.

Prochazka has lost only twice over a 10-year period, with his only defeats coming against Alex Pereira (13-3 MMA) at UFC 295 and UFC 303, respectively. Their UFC 303 bout saved the event, as the original main event was set to feature Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler before McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury.

Can Jiri Prochazka Regain UFC Gold?

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Jiri Prochazka (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Khalil Rountree Jr (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Prochazka has remained a fixture at light heavyweight. With Pereira moving to heavyweight, it opened the door for him to regain the belt he never lost in the Octagon. Meanwhile, Ulberg (13-1 MMA) has rolled through his competition thus far.

Following his debut loss, Ulberg has won nine-straight UFC fights, including wins over former champion Jan Błachowicz and ex-title challenger Dominick Reyes (15-5 MMA). Reyes shares Saturday's card with Prochazka, as Reyes will face Johnny Walker (22-9 MMA) with the winner trying to remain in title contention.

Prochazka said Thursday he was complimentary of Ulberg's skillset.

“Everyone knows he’s a great striker,” Prochazka said. "He’s a very systematic fighter. Good striking style. Fast kicks. Really good left hook. Obviously, everybody knows, so that’s where I am prepared.”

On the contrary, Ulberg said he expects the unexpected, while choosing to not offer a direct prediction at Thursday's pre-fight presser.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to get him out of there, for sure,” Ulberg said.

The event will feature four fights on CBS over a two-hour window, similar to UFC 326's coverage. The bout order and betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, are below.

Odds are as of Friday afternoon.

UFC 327 Full Card + Odds

Carlos Ulberg extended his winning streak to nine fights in the UFC Perth main event. | (Zuffa LLC)

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Jiri Prochazka (-118) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-102), vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Jiri Prochazka (-118) vs. Carlos Ulberg (-102), vacant UFC light heavyweight title Co-Main Event: Azamat Murzakanov (-205) vs. Paulo Costa (+170), light heavyweight

Azamat Murzakanov (-205) vs. Paulo Costa (+170), light heavyweight Curtis Blaydes (-125) vs. Josh Hokit (+105), heavyweight

Dominick Reyes (-148) vs. Johnny Walker (+124), light heavyweight

Cub Swanson (-108) vs. Nate Landwehr (-112), featherweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, P+)