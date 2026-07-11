UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 329 goes down today (July 11) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Conor McGregor (+205) vs. Max Holloway (-250)

Benoit Saint-Denis (-148) vs. Paddy Pimblett (+124)

Cory Sandhagen (-135) vs. Mario Bautista (+114)

Brandon Royval (+180) vs. Lone’er Kavanagh (-218)

King Green (-105) vs. Terrance McKinney (-115)

Robert Whittaker (-125) vs. Nikita Krylov (+105)

Gable Steveson (-1450) vs. Elisha Ellison (+850)

Cody Garbrandt (+330) vs. Adrian Yanez (-425)

Luke Riley(-225) vs. Kai Kamaka III (+185)

Tracy Cortez (-102) vs. Cong Wang (-118)

Damian Pinas (-258) vs. Cesar Almeida (+210)

Farid Basharat (-675) vs. John Garza (+490)

Ryan Gandra (-135) vs. Zach Reese (+114)

Alessandro Costa (-225) vs. Cody Durden (+185)

UFC 329 Moneyline Bets

Paddy Pimblett to Defeat Benoit Saint-Denis (+120)

Saint-Denis obviously has a considerable amount of momentum right now, but Pimblett showcased during his last fight with Justin Gaethje that he’s quite a bit tougher than some fans may have previously thought.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I also think that Saint-Denis may not be fully prepared for how dangerous “The Baddy” is on the ground and will find himself fending off submission attempts during the course of this fight.

Robert Whittaker to Defeat Nikita Krylov (-125)

Fans were reminded that weight classes exist for a reason when Alex Pereira came up short in his bid to become a three-division champion at the UFC White House event, but he was facing an elite heavyweight in Ciryl Gane.

Robert Whittaker reacts following the match against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Krylov will boast a clear size advantage here, but he’s never come close to achieving what Whittaker has in his UFC career. I don’t know that “The Reaper” will have a ton of success in the light heavyweight division, but this looks like a winnable matchup for his debut in the weight class.

Cory Sandhagen to Defeat Mario Bautista (-135)

Bautista is a much more well-rounded fighter than the one that was submitted in his promotional debut against Sandhagen in 2019, but he’s still facing one of the best fighters in the division to not win the bantamweight belt.

Merab Dvalishvili (red gloves) fights Cory Sandhagen (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It unfortunately looks unlikely that those fortunes will change for Sandhagen given that he’s lost to Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, and Umar Nurmagomedov already, but a second victory over Bautista will at least keep him in the mix for another title shot.

UFC 329 Prop Bets

Max Holloway to Win via KO/TKO/DQ or Submission (-140)

The obvious pick for anyone siding with Holloway is for him to stop McGregor with strikes, but adding the submission option only slightly lengthens the odds.

Max Holloway (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Justin Gaethje (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I expect that McGregor will eventually crumble under a barrage of shots from Holloway, but I don’t think it’s out of the question that “Blessed” jumps in to finish things via submission after the Irishman hits the canvas.

Farid Basharat to Defeat John Garza via Decision (+130)

Following the withdrawal of Ethyn Ewing, Garza steps in to make his UFC debut against the undefeated Basharat on less than a week’s notice.

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights Farid Basharat (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Basharat scored plenty of finishes before joining the UFC but has only stopped one opponent in the Octagon so far, so plus odds on him winning by decision are considerably more tempting than the lengthy odds on him to win outright.

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III – Fight Doesn’t Go the Distance (+130)

This fight promises to be one of the highlights of the UFC 329 prelims, and it looks unlikely that either man will be looking to bring things to the ground.

Luke Riley (red gloves) fights Michael Aswell Jr. (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both of these featherweights are plenty tough and could survive to see the final bell, but I expect that one of them will go down at some point during a firefight that could end up taking home “Fight of the Night” honors at UFC 329.

UFC 329 Longshot Bets

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison – Fight to End in the 1st 60 Seconds of Round 1 (+330)

Gable Steveson will make his UFC debut on Saturday night. | (MFL)

It seems unlikely that Ellison will be the one to cash this bet, but Steveson is currently the biggest favorite on the card and may be eager to come out and make a massive statement in the opening minute of his UFC debut.

Paddy Pimblett to Defeat Benoit Saint-Denis via Submission (+600)

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above and also in my main card prediction for this particular matchup, I think both Saint-Denis and a portion of the MMA fan base may be underestimating just how dangerous Pimblett can be when a fight hits the ground.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.