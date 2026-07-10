UFC 329 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for McGregor vs. Holloway 2

UFC 329 is set to go down tomorrow night (July 11) and today 28 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s headlining bout will see Conor McGregor return to action after a tumultuous five-year hiatus to rematch Max Holloway, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 that saw him relinquish the UFC “BMF” belt.

The co-main event is also a huge fight for the lightweight division, as Paddy Pimblett makes his first appearance since a failed interim title bid against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 to try and halt Benoit Saint-Denis’ four-fight streak of finishes.

UFC 329 Main Card Offers Several Pivotal Matchups

The rest of the UFC 319 main card includes huge fights for the bantamweight and flyweight divisions, as well as a fan-friendly lightweight clash between King Green and Terrance McKinney that will kick off the main card action.

King Green (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval will attempt to stifle the rise of Lone’er Kavanagh following Green vs. McKinney, and after that Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista will meet in a rematch of their 2019 meeting that Sandhagen won via first-round submission.

Mario Bautista (red gloves) fights Jin Soo Son (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at AT&T Center. | USA TODAY Sports

Nine Prelim Fights Scheduled Before McGregor vs. Holloway Main Card

The featured prelim for UFC 329 will see former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker move up to the light heavyweight division for the first time to take on Nikita Krylov.

Robert Whittaker reacts following the match against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The prelim portion of the card will also see former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt return to take on Adrian Yanez. Another bantamweight matchup on the prelims features promotional newcomer John Garza stepping in on short notice to try and shatter Farid Basharat’s undefeated record.

Chris Gutierrez (red gloves) fights Farid Basharat (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One other fighter will also make his Octagon debut as part of the UFC 329 prelims, as two-time NCAA Division 1 national champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson takes on Elisa Ellison after putting together a 3-0 record in professional MMA.

Gable Steveson will make his UFC debut at UFC 329. | (MFL)

UFC 329 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The weigh-ins for UFC 329 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 329 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 329 Main Card

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney

UFC 329 Preliminary Card

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III

UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Farid Basharat vs. John Garza

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden