UFC 329 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for McGregor vs. Holloway 2
UFC 329 is set to go down tomorrow night (July 11) and today 28 fighters will step on the scale in Las Vegas, NV to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining bout will see Conor McGregor return to action after a tumultuous five-year hiatus to rematch Max Holloway, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 that saw him relinquish the UFC “BMF” belt.
The co-main event is also a huge fight for the lightweight division, as Paddy Pimblett makes his first appearance since a failed interim title bid against Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 to try and halt Benoit Saint-Denis’ four-fight streak of finishes.
UFC 329 Main Card Offers Several Pivotal Matchups
The rest of the UFC 319 main card includes huge fights for the bantamweight and flyweight divisions, as well as a fan-friendly lightweight clash between King Green and Terrance McKinney that will kick off the main card action.
Former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval will attempt to stifle the rise of Lone’er Kavanagh following Green vs. McKinney, and after that Cory Sandhagen and Mario Bautista will meet in a rematch of their 2019 meeting that Sandhagen won via first-round submission.
Nine Prelim Fights Scheduled Before McGregor vs. Holloway Main Card
The featured prelim for UFC 329 will see former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker move up to the light heavyweight division for the first time to take on Nikita Krylov.
The prelim portion of the card will also see former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt return to take on Adrian Yanez. Another bantamweight matchup on the prelims features promotional newcomer John Garza stepping in on short notice to try and shatter Farid Basharat’s undefeated record.
One other fighter will also make his Octagon debut as part of the UFC 329 prelims, as two-time NCAA Division 1 national champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson takes on Elisa Ellison after putting together a 3-0 record in professional MMA.
UFC 329 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The weigh-ins for UFC 329 are set to kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 10. You can check out a live stream of the official Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 329 goes down at the T-Mobile Arena.
UFC 329 Main Card
Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2
Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett
Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista
Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
King Green vs. Terrance McKinney
UFC 329 Preliminary Card
Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov
Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison
Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez
Luke Riley vs. Kai Kamaka III
UFC 329 Early Preliminary Card
Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang
Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida
Farid Basharat vs. John Garza
Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese
Alessandro Costa vs. Cody Durden
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.