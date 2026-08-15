UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 330 goes down today (August 15) at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Islam Makhachev (-360) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+285)

Mackenzie Dern (-198) vs. Gillian Robertson (+164)

Jalin Turner (-112) vs. Kauê Fernandes (-108)

Mansur Abdul-Malik (-700) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+500)

Edson Barboza (+500) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-700)

Chidi Njokuani (+245) vs. Joel Alvarez (-305)

Charles Johnson (-118) vs. Eduardo Chapolin (-102)

Donte Johnson (-325) vs. Eric McConico (+260)

Vicente Luque (-108) vs. Tresean Gore (-112)

Rafael Tobias (+235) vs. Lucas Fernando (-290)

Neil Magny (+124) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (-148)

Jeremiah Wells (+675) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-1050)

UFC 330 Moneyline Bets

Vicente Luque to Defeat Tresean Gore (-108)

Luque was given a favorable matchup for his middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum his last time out and secured a first-round submission.

Kelvin Gastelum (red gloves) greets Vicente Luque (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as the Brazilian can avoid eating too many big shots from Gore, he should be able to secure another victory here.

Eduardo Chapolin to Defeat Charles Johnson (+100)

Johnson was originally scheduled to meet Jose Ochoa on the UFC 330 main card, and instead he’ll now face a promotional newcomer on just a few days’ notice.

Chapolin missed out on his chances to join the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series and The Ultimate Fighter, so I’m expecting him to try and make a serious statement and take advantage of this short-notice opportunity.

Neil Magny to Defeat Ramiz Brahimaj (+148)

Now in the twilight of his career, Magny’s size and style still make him a difficult out for a lot of welterweights on the UFC roster.

Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Brahimaj will need to avoid getting sucked into Magny’s type of fight at UFC 330, and at underdog odds it’s tempting to pick “The Haitian Sensation” to frustrate his opponent and return to the win column.

UFC 330 Prop Bets

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – Fight Goes the Distance (-150)

Amanda Lemos moves in against Mackenzie Dern during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A knockout seems decidedly unlikely in this matchup, and both women’s respective grappling skills may force them into a slow-paced striking battle that ultimately makes it to the judges’ scorecards.

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez – Fight Doesn’t Start Round 3 (-145)

Joel Alvarez (red gloves) reacts after defeating Drakkar Klose (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The clear highlight of the UFC 330 undercard, this featured prelim bout will see both Njokuani and Alvarez hunt for a finish in a fight that could take home “Fight of the Night” honors if it doesn’t end in the first couple of minutes.

Esteban Ribovics to Defeat Edson Barboza by KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+200)

Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) knocks out Terrance McKinney (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Enterprise Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It pains me think of this outcome given what an incredible career Barboza has had, but it’s hard to pass up 2-1 odds on Ribovics to knock out a 40-year-old version of the Brazilian in the first round after Barboza experienced that same fate his last time out at UFC 323.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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