What Time is UFC Tonight? UFC 330 Walkout Times for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Fight

Two UFC champions will kick off their respective title reigns tonight when UFC 330 takes place in Philadelphia, PA.

The event sees the UFC return to Philadelphia for the first time since a UFC Fight Night event 2019, but this time fans in the city will be treated to a championship doubleheader to cap off a 12-fight card.

Former UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev will try to defend his welterweight title against Ian Machado Garry in the night’s final bout, and the co-main event will see UFC Strawweight Champion Mackenzie Dern also enter the cage for her first title defense opposite Gillian Robertson.

Islam Makhachev Could Surpass Anderson Silva at UFC 330

Makhachev will have the chance to make UFC history when he faces Machado Garry, as the 34-year-old is currently tied with UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva for the promotion’s longest streak of consecutive wins.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) acknowledges the crowd after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Machado Garry, who is currently the welterweight division’s #3-ranked contender, suffered his first career loss at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 but rebounded last year with back-to-back victories over Carlos Prates and Belal Muhammad.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts with Carlos Prates (blue gloves) after the fight during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mackenzie Dern Opens UFC Title Reign Against Surging Gillian Robertson

A successful lightweight title reign that included four successful defenses of his belt already solidified Makhachev’s legacy as a UFC champion before he moved up to welterweight, but Dern will be looking to assert her own status as UFC champion when she competes in the co-main event.

Mackenzie Dern lands a hit against Amanda Lemos during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Following Weili Zhang’s decision to vacate the strawweight title ahead of a failed double-champ bid against Valentina Shevchenko, Dern won the vacant 115 lbs. belt at UFC 321 with a unanimous decision over Virna Jandiroba.

Marina Rodriguez (red gloves) fights Gillian Robertson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That victory was Dern’s third win in a row, but her first challenger Robertson also enters UFC 330 with a considerable amount of moment after the Canadian most recently defeated Amanda Lemos and extended her own winning run to five fights.

UFC 330 Start & Walkout Time for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

UFC 330 is set to go ahead with a total of 12 bouts after all fighters successfully made weight yesterday, and the early prelim portion of the card is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Elves Brener (red gloves) fights Myktybek Orolbai (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The four-fight preliminary card will follow at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the main card action will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The overall timing of a UFC main card can vary a little bit depending on what fights are scheduled and whether or not any of them end inside the distance, and UFC 330 also features two fights that could potentially go five full rounds.

Mackenzie Dern during UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest at The Ellipse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the UFC typically budgeting around a half hour per non-title fight, Dern and Robertson will likely head to the cage for their strawweight title bout around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) walks in before the welterweight championship bout against Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An early finish in the night’s co-main event could bump things up for the main event, but if Dern vs. Robertson goes the distance then Makhachev and Machado Garry could end up making their respective walks closer to 11:30 p.m. ET.