UFC 330 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Main Card Picks

Fight day for UFC 330 is finally here, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five matchups on the event’s main card.

The main event will see Islam Makhachev attempt to make UFC history when he defends his welterweight belt against Ian Machado Garry, and Mackenzie Dern also kicks off her reign as UFC strawweight champion in a co-main event bout with Gillian Robertson.

The main card is rounded out by Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes, Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, and Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics.

Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Predictions

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in a welterweight championship bout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Beaupré: I expect that Machado Garry is going to come into this fight about as well-prepared as any opponent Makhachev has faced in the UFC. He’d have to put on a career-defining performance to unseat the champion here, and it certainly wouldn’t be a shock if Makhachev comes out and just dominates the Irishman the same way he did Jack Della Maddalena. Nonetheless, with

a lot of people seemingly writing Machado Garry off and the UFC’s all-time win streak record hanging over this matchup, I’ll have some fun and go with the upset. (Pick: Machado Garry)

Zain Bando: UFC history is on the line when Islam Makhachev defends his title against Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev is aiming for his 17th consecutive victory to break Anderson Silva's all-time record, seeking to maintain dominance in a second division.

Garry’s best path to victory lies in landing a knockout on the feet. Meanwhile, Makhachev will attempt to utilize his elite wrestling to either secure a finish in the championship rounds or systematically control the action to a decision. The conservative breakdown favors this bout going the full 25 minutes, with "and still" as the end result. (Pick: Makhachev)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson Predictions

Mackenzie Dern is prepped before fighting against Amanda Lemos during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Drew: I’m really glad to see Robertson get her first shot at UFC gold, as she’s one of the promotion’s more consistently entertaining strawweights and has put a really solid win streak together. The unfortunate thing is that she’s at her best on the ground, and that’s an area where she’s very unlikely to have an advantage against Dern. Still, having already picked an upset in the main event of a card that feels far less significant than it should be, I’ll stay the course and go with Robertson in what may admittedly be a slow-paced fight that leaves fans wondering when Weili Zhang will be ready to return and try to claim the strawweight belt for a third time. (Pick: Robertson)

Zain: Mackenzie Dern aims to usher in a new era at strawweight against the always-durable Gillian Robertson. Dern will do everything she can to dictate the pace, make it ugly, and drag the action into

her world on the canvas.

Robertson, much like Machado Garry in the main event, will be tasked with stopping the relentless takedown attempts coming her way. However, the big difference here is that Robertson is exceptionally well-rounded and has the grappling chops to put Dern in precarious positions if Dern isn't careful.

Unfortunately for the Canadian challenger, the pressure from Dern will ultimately prove too great to overcome as the bout wears on. (Pick: Dern)

Verdict: 1-1 Split

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes Predictions

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Jalin Turner (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: This slot was originally occupied by Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa before Ochoa withdrew and was replaced by Eduardo Chapolin, but this is a solid main card replacement given what the UFC had available on the UFC 330 prelims. The UFC gave Turner a bit of a layup against Edson Barboza (more on him later) after ending his very short-lived retirement, and this feels like a significantly more dangerous fight for him. That being said, he is going to tower over Fernandes, and the Brazilian’s commitment to his devastating leg kicks will likely open up opportunities for Turner to come back with some big counter punches. (Pick: Turner)

Zain: Jalin Turner is in a dire scenario, having lost four of his last six fights dating to March 2023. Searching for a newfound winning streak, one he hasn't captured since winning five in a row from Feb. 2020 to July 2022, won't be easy against Kauê Fernandes. However, Turner holds an advantage Fernandes simply does not: sample size. Fernandes is only 3-1 in the promotion, with two of those wins coming last year. Meanwhile, Turner has 14 UFC fights and is rarely, if ever, cautious in his attacks.

Something has to give, but ultimately, Turner is slightly more polished. (Pick: Turner)

Verdict: Unanimous for Turner

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Predictions

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) fights Yousri Belgaroui (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: I can’t really see any reason for including this fight on the UFC 330 main card other than that the UFC wants to get Abul-Malik back on track with a big finish. Stoltzfus is 3-7 in the UFC and lost both of his fights last year, so Abul-Malik will be expected to rebound from his first career loss in fairly dominant fashion here. (Pick: Abul-Malik)

Zain: Moving further down the card, Mansur Abdul-Malik aims to secure a huge win at middleweight against Dustin Stoltzfus. This appears to be a mismatch, especially given that Stoltzfus is just 3-7 in his last 10 appearances, while Abdul-Malik has won two of his last three, with a draw sprinkled in. This is a good bounce-back opportunity for Abdul-Malik, who is fresh off a TKO loss to Yousri Belgaroui earlier this year. (Pick: Abdul-Malik)

Verdict: Unanimous for Abul-Malik

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics Predictions

Daniel Zellhuber (red gloves) fights Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Drew: I know that this might end up being Barboza’s retirement fight, but this really doesn’t feel like it should be a main card opener on a major UFC event. Barboza has lost three in a row, while Ribovics is 1-2 dating back to last year but is at least only one fight removed from three-straight “Fight of the Night” bonuses. I’d love to see Barboza get a big win here and ideally walk away on a high note, but this feels like Ribovics’ fight to lose. (Pick: Ribovics)

Zain: Despite the longevity of Edson Barboza's decade-plus UFC run, this seems like a fight where Esteban Ribovics could outdo himself and catapult his way toward lightweight stardom. It would be a surprise if the fight was anything but one-sided. (Pick: Ribovics)

Verdict: Unanimous for Ribovics

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 330 preliminary card, a betting guide, and live coverage of the event later tonight.