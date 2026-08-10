32-Fight UFC Veteran Addresses Possibility of Retirement at UFC 330

One of the UFC’s longest-tenured veterans isn’t discounting the possibility that his upcoming fight at UFC 330 could be his last.

Following a relatively lackluster UFC Vegas 120 card that did close out with a stellar performance from Quillan Salkilld in the night’s main event, the UFC is set to return to Philadelphia, PA this weekend for the first time in nearly 10 years.

UFC 330 boasts two title bouts at the top of the bill, with Islam Makhachev set to kick off his welterweight title reign in the main event against Ian Machado Garry after Mackenzie Dern also opens her time as strawweight champion when she meets Gillian Robertson in the night’s co-main event.

Edson Barboza Addresses Retirement Ahead of UFC 330 Fight

The five-fight main card for UFC 330 opens with a fan-friendly lightweight bout between Estaban Ribovics and Edson Barboza, who will be making the walk to the Octagon for the 33rd time.

All but six of Barboza’s professional MMA bouts have come under the UFC banner, and the 40-year-old recently shared his thoughts on retirement during an interview with MMA Fighting.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Drakkar Klose (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’m just enjoying the moment, because I know the finish line is getting closer, you know? Barboza told Guilherme Cruz. “It’s like when you’re running a marathon and your body is in the final stretch and the finish line is right there. That’s why I’m not thinking too far ahead. I’m just thinking about this next fight. This next fight could be the finish line, man. I don’t know. Honestly, I’m focused on the moment, on this next fight.”

"It Could Be The Last One, It Might Not Be"

Barboza finds himself in difficult territory heading into the UFC 330 matchup with Ribovics, as the Brazilian is currently on just the second three-fight skid of his lengthy career and last got his hand raised when he defeated Sodiq Yusuff in a UFC Fight Night main event in late 2023.

“Junior” is currently a sizeable underdog to Ribovics less than a week out from the fight, and he admits that he’s more than happy with everything he’s accomplished in his MMA career already.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Jalin Turner (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think if I wanted to retire today, I could definitely put my head on the pillow and sleep peacefully because I know I gave my best and did everything I was supposed to do. I’m not thinking about anything beyond this fight. I’m just focused on the next one. Who knows? It could be the last one, it might not be. We’ll see what happens.”

Will Edson Barboza & Esteban Ribovics Take Home "Fight of the Night" Honors at UFC 330?

Ribovics also comes into UFC 330 looking to get back in the win column, as the 30-year-old was submitted by top-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot his last time out at UFC 327.

Mateusz Gamrot (red gloves) fights Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One thing that both lightweights have in common is a penchant for post-fight bonuses, and Barboza is also a staple of UFC highlight packages thanks to the incredible spinning wheel kick knockout he scored against Terry Etim in 2012.

That win over Etim brought Barboza’s overall MMA record to 10-0 before he was stopped by Jamie Varner in his next outing, and the Brazilian went on to share the cage with a number of future and former UFC titleholders during his time with the promotion.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Barboza vs. Ribovics could very well take home “Fight of the Night” honors once the action concludes at UFC 330, as Ribovics secured that bonus in three-straight fights prior to facing Gamrot and Barboza also competed in back-to-back “Fight of the Night” main event bouts with Yusuff and Lerone Murphy.