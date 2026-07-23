UFC 330 Loses Massive Fight Just Weeks Before Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Next month’s highly-anticipated UFC 330 has taken a significant hit just a few weeks out from the event.

Scheduled to take place on August 15 at the Xfinity Center, UFC 330 will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since a 2019 UFC Fight Night that closed out with recently-crowned UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje's knockout win over Edson Barboza.

UFC 330 is topped by a pair of huge title fights, as Islam Makhachev and Mackenzie Dern are set to kick off their respective welterweight and strawweight title reigns against challengers Ian Machado Garry and Gillian Robertson.

UFC 330 Loses Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

The event offers plenty of other high-profile matchups outside of the two title fights, but Nolan King reports that a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius has unfortunately been scrapped due to an injury to Blanchfield.

King’s report does not include details regarding Blanchfield’s injury, but it does indicate that the UFC will try to rebook the matchup with Jasudavicius for a later date.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) reacts after her womens flyweight bout against Tracy Cortez (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bout is a significant one for the women’s flyweight title picture, as both fighters are currently ranked in the division’s Top 10.

Erin Blanchfield Withdraws From UFC 330 With Injury

Currently sitting three spots ahead of Jasudavicius at #4 in the women’s flyweight rankings, Blanchfield began her UFC career with a six-fight win streak that included victories over former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade and former title challenger Taila Santos.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) in a womens flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A meeting with Manon Fiorot in 2024 saw Blanchfield suffer the first loss of her UFC career, but she rebounded later that year by defeating two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas.

Erin Blanchfield (red gloves) reacts after defeating Tracy Cortez (blue gloves) in the womens flyweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Cold-Blooded” last competed in November at UFC 322, where she submitted fellow top-ranked contender Tracy Cortez in the second round.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Coming Off Big Win at UFC Winnipeg

A contract winner on the 2021 edition of Dana White’s Contender Series, Jasudavicius initially went 3-2 to start her own UFC career.

Following a unanimous decision loss to Cortez in 2023, Jasudavicius submitted Priscila Cachoeira at UFC 297 to kick off what eventually turned into a five-fight win streak that established her as one of the best women’s flyweights on the UFC roster.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) celebrates after the fight agasint Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Blanchfield, the 37-year-old’s winning run was also ended by Fiorot when the pair met at UFC Vancouver last year, but Jasudavicius returned to the win column in April when she defeated Karine Silva.

Jasmine Jasudavicius (red gloves) fights Karine Silva (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss of Blanchfield vs. Jasudavicius, UFC 330 currently offers a total of 12 fights with just about three weeks to go until the event.

UFC 330 Fight Card

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Goeff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jalin Turner vs. Kaue Fernandes

Charles Johnson vs. Jose Ochoa

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico