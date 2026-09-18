UFC 331: Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2 Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The wait is nearly over for UFC 331, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all seven of the card’s prelim fights.

The card’s main event will see Alexandre Pantoja return to try and reclaim his flyweight belt from Joshua Van after their first meeting at UFC 323 ended when Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into the fight.

The co-main event could decide the next lightweight title challenger, as Arman Tsarukyan puts his five-fight win streak on the line against top contender Mauricio Ruffy.

UFC 331 Preliminary Card Predictions

Charles Jourdain vs. Marlon Vera

Marlon Vera (blue gloves) fights Sean O’Malley (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’ve been guilty of repeatedly picking Vera to finally bounce back even as he’s consistently put in lackluster performances during this current losing streak, but I do feel that “Chito” may finally increase his striking output here given that his back is very much against the wall now.

(Pick: Vera)

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne

Robelis Despaigne (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Junior dos Santos (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despaigne was cut from the UFC after just three fights when the promotion realized he hadn’t actually rounded out his skillset for MMA, but this matchup was only put together because it's highly-unlikely that Tuivasa is going to try and bring things to the ground.

(Pick: Despaigne)

Michael Aswell Jr. vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Joo Sang Yoo (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-straight loss that would leave him with a 1-4 UFC record could spell the end of Aswell’s time with the promotion, but even if Yoo can’t knock the American out I still think “Zombie Jr.” will get things done here.

(Pick: Yoo)

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz

Ryan Gandra during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC has already put Diaz in this sort of matchup on several occasions, and this matchup seems tailor-made for Gandra to add another finish to his highlight reel after he already knocked out his two previous UFC opponents.

(Pick: Gandra)

UFC 331 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira

Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) before the fight against Gregory Rodrigues (red gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This should be one of the more entertaining fights on the UFC 333 prelims, and I’ll lean with Ferreira to pick up the minor upset given that he’s capable of finishing things on the ground as well as on the feet.

(Pick: Ferreira)

Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura

Casey O'Neill (red gloves) fights Gabriella Fernandes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

O’Neill has started to regain a bit of momentum after suffering back-to-back losses, and a third-straight victory here should set her up for the opportunity to face someone in the Top 10 of the women’s flyweight division.

(Pick: O’Neill)

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito

Jack Shore (red gloves) fights Joanderson Brito (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I expect that the UFC 331 commentary team will play into the notion that Chikadze could end this fight with one big moment, but the 38-year-old is more than five years removed from his last finish and is now 1-4 across his last five fights.

(Pick: Brito)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 331 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.