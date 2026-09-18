UFC 331 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2

After every fighter hit the scale this morning, the only thing left before UFC 331 is the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and final face offs.

Following trips to Shanghai and Paris before last Saturday’s Noche UFC event in Glendale, AZ, the UFC heads to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA for this weekend’s UFC 331 card.

The night’s main event is a highly-anticipated rematch, as UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van and Alexandra Pantoja are set to finally run things back after Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into their first fight and relinquished his flyweight belt as a result.

Joshua Van & Alexandra Pantoja Finally Rematch After Anticlimatic UFC 323 Fight

The two headlining fighters hit the scale at championship weight during early weigh-ins, which saw a total of 24 fighters successfully make weight ahead of the event.

Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Joshua Van (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pantoja will be competing for the first time since his title reign came to a shocking end at UFC 323,

while Van already kicked off his reign with the flyweight belt when he stopped Tatsuro Taira in the final round of an epic war at UFC 328 in May.

Joshua Van (red gloves) fights Tatsuro Taira (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC 331 co-main event also offers some significant stakes for the lightweight title picture, as Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy are set to square off and try to put themselves in line for a crack at UFC gold.

Arman Tsarukyan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Tsarukyan was famously scheduled to rematch Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 331 before withdrawing the day before the event with an injury, while Ruffy has knocked out back-to-back opponents since suffering his first UFC loss to Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last year.

Mauricio Ruffy (red gloves) fights Michael Chandler (blue gloves) during UFC Freedom 250 at White House South Lawn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf Added to UFC 331 Main Card During Fight Week

The UFC 331 main card will also see Patricio Pitbull take on Doo Ho Choi after Gable Steveson makes his second UFC appearance against Sean Sharaf.

Gable Steveson (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Elisha Ellison (blue gloves) in a heavyweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brian Ortega and Renato Moicano were also supposed to meet in a rematch as part of the UFC 331 main card before Ortega withdrew less than a week before the event, and now Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield opens the main card action after Steveson vs. Sharaf was promoted from the event’s prelims.

Iwo Baraniewski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Austen Lane (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also plenty of intriguing matchups still scheduled for the prelim portion of the event, which will close out with a bantamweight clash between former title challenger Marlon Vera and Charles Jourdain.

Marlon Vera before his fight with Sean O’Malley (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 331 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs Live Stream

The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 331 scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you check out a live stream of all the proceedings below.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 331, including live results and highlights from all the action once the 12-fight card kicks off in Los Angeles.