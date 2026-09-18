UFC 331 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs for Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja 2
After every fighter hit the scale this morning, the only thing left before UFC 331 is the event’s ceremonial weigh-ins and final face offs.
Following trips to Shanghai and Paris before last Saturday’s Noche UFC event in Glendale, AZ, the UFC heads to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA for this weekend’s UFC 331 card.
The night’s main event is a highly-anticipated rematch, as UFC Flyweight Champion Joshua Van and Alexandra Pantoja are set to finally run things back after Pantoja injured his arm just 26 seconds into their first fight and relinquished his flyweight belt as a result.
Joshua Van & Alexandra Pantoja Finally Rematch After Anticlimatic UFC 323 Fight
The two headlining fighters hit the scale at championship weight during early weigh-ins, which saw a total of 24 fighters successfully make weight ahead of the event.
Pantoja will be competing for the first time since his title reign came to a shocking end at UFC 323,
while Van already kicked off his reign with the flyweight belt when he stopped Tatsuro Taira in the final round of an epic war at UFC 328 in May.
The UFC 331 co-main event also offers some significant stakes for the lightweight title picture, as Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy are set to square off and try to put themselves in line for a crack at UFC gold.
Tsarukyan was famously scheduled to rematch Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight belt at UFC 331 before withdrawing the day before the event with an injury, while Ruffy has knocked out back-to-back opponents since suffering his first UFC loss to Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last year.
Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf Added to UFC 331 Main Card During Fight Week
The UFC 331 main card will also see Patricio Pitbull take on Doo Ho Choi after Gable Steveson makes his second UFC appearance against Sean Sharaf.
Brian Ortega and Renato Moicano were also supposed to meet in a rematch as part of the UFC 331 main card before Ortega withdrew less than a week before the event, and now Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield opens the main card action after Steveson vs. Sharaf was promoted from the event’s prelims.
There are also plenty of intriguing matchups still scheduled for the prelim portion of the event, which will close out with a bantamweight clash between former title challenger Marlon Vera and Charles Jourdain.
UFC 331 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Final Face Offs Live Stream
The ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 331 scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you check out a live stream of all the proceedings below.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for more coverage of UFC 331, including live results and highlights from all the action once the 12-fight card kicks off in Los Angeles.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.