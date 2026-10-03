UFC 332: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC 332 goes down today (October 3) at the Delta Center, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

Natalia Silva (-205) vs. Cong Wang (+170)

Payton Talbott (-750) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+525)

King Green (+180) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-218)

Khaos Williams (+170) vs. Roberto Soldic (-205)

Roman Kopylov (+195) vs. Ateba Gautier (-238)

Alden Coria (+120) vs. Imanol Rodriguez (-142)

Damian Pinas (-575) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+425)

Marcus McGhee (-535) vs. Anthony Romero (+400)

Anthony Wint (-550) vs. Lucas Armand (+410)

Mick Parkin (-108) vs. Johnny Walker (-112)

Alexander Hernandez (-278) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (+225)

Marvin Vettori (+120) vs. Ismail Naurdiev (-142)

Jacobe Smith (-1000) vs. Bruce Whitehead (+650)

Court McGee (+185) vs. Eric Nolan (-225)

UFC 332 Underdog Bets

Marvin Vettori to Defeat Ismail Naurdiev (+120)

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former title challenger Vettori comes into this matchup on a four-fight skid, but this looks like a good chance for “The Italian Dream” to finally snap that run given that Naurdiev is 1-2 in the UFC and isn't quite the same caliber of fighter that Vettori has been facing for the majority of his UFC career.

Alden Coria to Defeat Imanol Rodriguez (+120)

Alden Coria (red gloves) fights Stewart Nicoll (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez is a dangerous finisher, but if Coria is able to avoid getting caught during the early going then the 28-year-old can start to take this fight over and potentially secure what would be his seventh win in a row.

Roman Kopylov to Defeat Ateba Gautier (+195)

Roman Kopylov (red gloves) fights Marco Tulio (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kopylov represents a sizeable step up in competition for Gautier, and even though the Russian will be at a size disadvantage he has the kind of striking style that could make this a more difficult outing for “The Storm” than the current betting odds indicate.

UFC 332 Prop Bets

Marcus McGhee to Defeat Anthony Romero via KO/TKO/DQ (+130)

Jonathan Martinez (red gloves) fights Marcus McGhee (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Romero stepping in on extremely short notice here, McGhee looks to be in a strong position to give his opponent a rude welcome to the UFC and secure his fourth finish since joining the promotion.

Damian Pinas to Defeat Andrey Pulyaev via KO/TKO/DQ in Round 1 (+150)

Damian Pinas (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Cesar Almeida (blue gloves) in a middleweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pulyaev beat the odds by going the distance against dangerous knockout artist in Ateba Gautier last January, but the Russian now finds himself likely fighting for his spot on the roster against another hard hitter that’s stopped his last five opponents in the first round.

Mick Parkin vs. Johnny Walker – Fight to Go the Distance (+130)

Dominick Reyes (red gloves) fights Johnny Walker (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a strong chance that this ends up playing out as a lackluster fight where Walker spends long periods on the fence defending takedowns from Parkin, and the altitude in Salt Lake City also doesn’t bode well for the how effective both men will be as the fight goes on.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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