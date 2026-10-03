UFC 332 MMA KO Staff Predictions: Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang Main Card Picks

The wait for UFC 332 is nearly over, and the MMA Knockout staff have made their picks for all five fights on the event’s main card.

The main event will see Natalia Silva and Cong Wang square off to crown a new UFC women’s flyweight champion, and in the co-main event Payton Talbott will try to defeat his second former UFC titleholder in a row when he takes on Deiveson Figueiredo in a bantamweight bout.

The main card is rounded out by Bobby Green vs. Esteban Ribovics, Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldic, and Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier.

Natalia Silva vs. Cong Wang Predictions

Natalia Silva (red gloves) fights Rose Namajunas (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Beaupré: As a matchup, there’s nothing wrong with this fight, but it’s unfortunately been marred by the fact that the UFC essentially slapped a vacant belt on it in order to make sure there was a title bout on UFC 332. I was really looking forward to seeing how things may have played out between Silva and Valentina Shevchenko, and hopefully we’ll still get to see that fight once the two-time champion heals up even though the UFC brass seem more interested in the idea of promoting a fight between "Bullet" and her former kickboxing opponent Wang. (Pick: Silva)

Zain Bando: The women’s flyweight division will usher in a new era come Saturday night, even if it isn’t the fight most UFC fans were hoping for. Brazil’s Natalia Silva should get her 15th straight win if she doesn’t run into unorthodox combinations from Wang Cong. I expect this fight to be long, perhaps reaching the championship rounds. Not to mention that having a handful of wins over former champions helps, too. (Pick: Silva)

Verdict: Unanimous for Silva

Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Predictions

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Payton Talbott (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: I don’t love that Figueiredo was already talking about moving back down to the flyweight division to challenge Joshua Van during fight week for UFC 332, especially given his prior issues making 125 lbs. and the fact that he comes into this event on a two-fight skid. He’s also facing a dangerous fighter more than 10 years his junior, and Talbott should be well-positioned for a major bantamweight matchup if he’s able to best another former UFC champion in Salt Lake City after he also sent Henry Cejudo into retirement at UFC 323. (Pick: Talbott

Zain: A possible changing of the guard at bantamweight, perhaps. Despite recent pockets of hope from former UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo, Payton Talbott is quickly becoming a potential star to watch next year. If Figueiredo doesn’t try to take the fight to the mat or make it a grueling, 15-minute back-and-forth, Talbott could make it a short night in devastating fashion. (Pick: Talbott)

Verdict: Unanimous for Talbott

Bobby Green vs. Esteban Ribovics Predictions

Esteban Ribovics (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Edson Barboza (red gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: More than a few fans pretty much wrote Green off after he was stopped in the first round of back-to-back fights with Paddy Pimblett and Mauricio Ruffy, but since then the fan favorite has put together a four-fight win streak that matches the run he had when he first joined the UFC. A fifth-straight victory here against Ribovics would be an impressive feat, but I think that the confidence from that winning run may encourage Green to get a bit too comfortable trading strikes with “El Gringo.” (Pick: Ribovics)

Zain: This is my favorite fight on the card. Both King Green and Esteban Ribovics let sparks fly at Thursday’s presser, all but guaranteeing a potential “Fight of the Night” offering. Given Green’s willingness to stand and trade, and Ribovics’s lack of complaints about Green trying to get in his head, I expect a striking clinic between two guys the Utah crowd seems obsessed with. I like Ribovics in a close decision. (Pick: Ribovics)

Verdict: Unanimous for Ribovics

Khaos Williams vs. Roberto Soldic

Roberto Soldic during his time with ONE Championship. | (ONE Championship)

Drew: It’s a shame that Soldic ended up having that lackluster three-fight run with ONE Championship instead of joining the UFC after he won the KSW middleweight belt in 2021. I still think he’s a tremendous addition to the UFC middleweight division even after spending long portions of his

ONE Championship stint on the sidelines, and hopefully he’ll be thrown right into a ranked matchup after debuting against Williams here. (Pick: Soldic)

Zain: Hardcore MMA followers know Roberto Soldic. UFC fans eventually will, too. All action, with a great gas tank, and coming over from KSW and ONE Championship seems like a recipe for success. Khaos Williams better pick his shots, get Soldic against the fence, and make it a long fight. If not, I expect Soldic to find an opening and secure a TKO. (Pick: Soldic)

Verdict: Unanimous for Soldic

Roman Kopylov vs. Ateba Gautier Predictions

Roman Kopylov (red gloves) fights Gregory Rodrigues (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew: I understand why Gautier is favored here given how largely dominant he’s looked since joining the UFC, but this is deceivingly sizeable step up in competition against Kopylov. Gautier does still pack some massive power and will have a significant height and reach advantage, but Kopylov is the more polished striker and should be able to take things over the longer the fight goes on. (Pick: Kopylov)

Zain: This is a big step up in competition for Ateba Gautier, but it may be the one he needs. Roman Kopylov has lost two of his last three fights, including against former middleweight title challenger and current light heavyweight, Paulo Costa. This booking suggests the UFC wants to see whether Kopylov can stay in the mix in a deep division, or whether Gautier is a potential superstar. It’s a tough call, but I like Kopylov to get a late stoppage here. (Pick: Kopylov)

Verdict: Unanimous for Kopylov

Be sure to check back on our homepage for predictions for the UFC 332 preliminary card, a betting guide, and live coverage of the event.