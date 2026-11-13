UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit
UFC 334 is set to go down tomorrow night (November 14) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in New York City to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s main event is a heavyweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane, who was promoted from interim to undisputed champion due to Tom Aspinall’s ongoing layoff after the two men met at UFC 321.
UFC gold is also on the line in the co-main event, which will see Kayla Harrison attempt to defend her women’s bantamweight title for the first time against returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.
UFC 334 Title Bouts Top Five-Fight Main Card
The main card for UFC 334 opens with a flyweight matchup between undefeated Dana White’s
Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule.
In the welterweight division, Uros Medic looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland.
Immediately before the co-main event between Harrison and Nunes, top-ranked middleweight
contender Caio Borralho will try to halt the rise of Yousri Belgaroui following a 3-0 start to the former kickboxer’s UFC career.
UFC 334 Prelims Include UFC Record Holder and Retirement Fight
In the featured prelim for UFC 334, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson makes the walk to the Octagon for the final time to take on Charles Radtke.
Another longtime UFC veteran will also be in action earlier on the prelims, as Jim Miller looks to add to his record-number of UFC victories and will further extend his record for UFC appearances when he meets Terrance McKinney.
Other standout matchups from the UFC 334 prelims include Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan, Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon, and Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita.
UFC 334 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results
The weigh-ins for UFC 334 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13.
You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 334 goes down at Madison Square Garden.
UFC 334 Fight Card
Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit– For the UFC Heavyweight Championship
Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amana Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship
Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui
Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland
Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan
Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke
Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan
Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney
Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida
Melquizal Costa vs. Jared Gordon
Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita
Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz
Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.