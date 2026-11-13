UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream & Results for Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit

UFC 334 is set to go down tomorrow night (November 14) and today 26 fighters will step on the scale in New York City to weigh-in for the event.

The card’s main event is a heavyweight title bout featuring undefeated challenger Josh Hokit and Ciryl Gane, who was promoted from interim to undisputed champion due to Tom Aspinall’s ongoing layoff after the two men met at UFC 321.

UFC gold is also on the line in the co-main event, which will see Kayla Harrison attempt to defend her women’s bantamweight title for the first time against returning UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes.

UFC 334 Title Bouts Top Five-Fight Main Card

The main card for UFC 334 opens with a flyweight matchup between undefeated Dana White’s

Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan and Luis Gurule.

Ready to put on a show 🤩



Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule



[ #Polymarket #UFC334 | NOV 14 | 9pmET LIVE on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/l1XphHDpKf — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2026

In the welterweight division, Uros Medic looks to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on fan favorite Kevin Holland.

Kevin Holland (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Randy Brown (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Immediately before the co-main event between Harrison and Nunes, top-ranked middleweight

contender Caio Borralho will try to halt the rise of Yousri Belgaroui following a 3-0 start to the former kickboxer’s UFC career.

Yousri Belgaroui (red gloves) fights Djorden Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UFC 334 Prelims Include UFC Record Holder and Retirement Fight

In the featured prelim for UFC 334, two-time welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson makes the walk to the Octagon for the final time to take on Charles Radtke.

Stephen Thompson (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC 307 at Delta Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another longtime UFC veteran will also be in action earlier on the prelims, as Jim Miller looks to add to his record-number of UFC victories and will further extend his record for UFC appearances when he meets Terrance McKinney.

Jim Miller (red gloves) fights against Chase Hooper (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other standout matchups from the UFC 334 prelims include Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan, Melquizael Costa vs. Jared Gordon, and Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita.

UFC 334 Morning Weigh-Ins Live Stream & Results

The weigh-ins for UFC 334 are scheduled to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 13.

Ciryl Gane poses for a photo during weigh-ins for the UFC Freedom 250 at The Ellipse. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can check out a live stream of the official UFC 334 Morning Weigh-In Show below, courtesy of the UFC.

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout for predictions and a betting guide for the event, as well as live results and highlights from all the action on fight night when UFC 334 goes down at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 334 Fight Card

Main Event: Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit– For the UFC Heavyweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Kayla Harrison vs. Amana Nunes – For the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship

Caio Borralho vs. Yousri Belgaroui

Uros Medic vs. Kevin Holland

Luis Gurule vs. Bilal Hasan

Stephen Thompson vs. Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs. Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs. Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs. Cesar Almeida

Melquizal Costa vs. Jared Gordon

Macy Chiasson vs. Bia Mesquita

Alatengheili vs. Juan Diaz

Evan Elder vs. Samuel Sanches