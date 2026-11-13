UFC 334 Kalshi Markets: Gane vs. Hokit & Harrison vs. Nunes Have Clear Favorites

It’s Time! The UFC returns to Madison Square Garden for UFC 334, which features two major title bouts. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes is coming out of retirement to challenge Kayla Harrison for the women’s bantamweight title. In the main event, Ciryl Gane defends the heavyweight title against Josh Hokit.

Kalshi’s UFC 334 markets are leaning on both champions to successfully defend their titles, with Gane at 63% and Harrison at 61%. A $10 trade profits $5.46 if Gane wins and $5.95 on Harrison.

Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit - Kalshi

Ciryl Gane 63%

Josh Hokit 37%

Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes - Kalshi

Kayla Harrison 61%

Amanda Nunes 40%

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Hokit gets his first opportunity

Whether you love him or hate him, Josh Hokit has earned his first UFC title fight with his 10-0 record and 5-0 start in the UFC. He’s one of the most explosive heavyweights in the division, with six of his 10 wins coming by KO/TKO and three by submission.

This one against Gane is by far his most challenging fight yet. Gane fights more conservatively, landing 5.4 strikes per minute at a 63.48% success rate and only taking 2.31 strikes per minute. While Hokit lands a much higher 10.28 strikes per minute, his accuracy is below average at just 48%, and he absorbs 6.12 strikes per minute.

Gane comes in at 14-2 with seven wins by KO/TKO and three by submission. That includes a KO/TKO win over Alex Pereira, his last time out for the title.

Harrison spoils Nunes’ return

Amanda Nunes could not have picked a tougher fight to come out of retirement for. Kayla Harrison is 19-1 and a dual threat with six knockouts and eight submissions. She’s 3-0 in the UFC since making the jump from the PFL and submitted Julianna Pena to win the belt last June.

Harrison averages 4.29 strikes per minute (66% accuracy) while absorbing just 1.1. On the ground, she averages 2.84 takedowns per 15 minutes and has a 100% takedown defense.

For Nunes, she hasn’t fought in nearly three years and retired off a shaky 2-1 stretch, which saw her lose and regain the title. While she’s more of a knockout specialist, with 13 of 23 wins coming by KO/TKO, she’s played it safe in her last two fights, going the distance in both.

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