UFC analyst shares why promotion passed on 'stock' dropper to fight Ilia Topuria

Din Thomas got into the weeds about why the UFC went the route it did for Ilia Topuria's lightweight title fight

Zain Bando

Feb 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Ilia Topuria is a little over a month away from attempting to win the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship opposite former champion Charles Oliveira.

Ilia Topuria Can Add Second Title To Collection

Although Oliveira wasn't a popular first choice, the UFC opted to go with the Brazilian anyway. UFC commentator Din Thomas recently explained there is a method to the promotion's madness, making it the furthest thing from a popularity contest.

"I think the only other reason I could see them not giving it to [Justin] Gaethje is maybe just the lasting impression of him getting knocked out by Max [Holloway] might have hurt his stock a little bit in terms of championship aspirations," Thomas said on a recent edition of "FightCourt."

Despite possible outrage from the MMA community, Thomas said the fight will still deliver what the fans are seeking. The UFC arguably feels the same, he added.

"To me, it was almost automatic we just assumed and expected it to be Charles, and maybe the UFC did, too," Thomas said. "Like they just saw it the way it was supposed to be. Charles probably just talked his way to being like, 'Yo, I'm fighting for this title,' so then automatically we just assumed that was the situation."

READ MORE: Ilia Topuria tears into Islam Makhachev over welterweight plans

Thomas said if it was up to him, though, Gaethje would have likely gotten the nod. Now he has to wait even longer.

"It’s tough to say where Gaethje even goes from here," Thomas said. "Do you put him against Arman (Tsarukyan)? I would much rather have seen him fight Ilia, honestly. I would much rather have seen that. Maybe he did get kind of passed up, and it was just based on our own perceptions and bias towards Charles, just almost accepting that he deserved to be in that spot and I didn't even question it."

Topuria-Oliveira headlines UFC 317 in Las Vegas, Nevada June 28.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

