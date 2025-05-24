Jon Jones snubs massive petition to take away his UFC title
Jon Jones offered a smug reaction in the face of thousands of fans signing a petition to have him removed as UFC heavyweight champion.
'Bones' has held the title for over 800 days, slowly but surely approaching Cain Velasquez's 896-day heavyweight title reign record. In the meantime, interim titleholder Tom Aspinall patiently waits for his chance at undisputed.
With the fight seemingly never coming to fruition, fight fans created a petition to appeal to the UFC, and it's gone viral.
Ex-champion calls for UFC to make unpopular Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall decision
Jon Jones gives snark reaction to massive petition to strip his UFC title
As of 1 PM ET, on May 24, over 41,000 users have signed the petition 'to strip Jon Jones of the undisputed heavyweight belt.'
It's worth mentioning that Jones' belt isn't undisputed, since Aspinall has the interim title. The petition also calls Jones the longest-reigning heavyweight champion, which is untrue.
Tens of thousands of fight fans want to see 'Bones' gone. They might have expected Jones to acknowledge the petition seriously, but instead, the reigning champion replied with smarm at the news of 15,000 signatures.
"The equivalent of picograms," Jones wrote in an Instagram comment [h/t Sportskeeda MMA].
Perhaps Jones would react differently at the news of 40,000 signatures.
The term ‘picograms’ became widely associated with Jones around his UFC 232 fight against Alexander Gustafsson. He tested positive for a tiny trace amount of turinabol, so small it was measured in picograms, which are trillionths of a gram.
Officials said it wasn’t a new violation but leftover from a past issue, so he was still allowed to fight.
