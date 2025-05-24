Undefeated MMA fighter gets slept in opening minute by unbelievable flying knee KO
One formerly-undefeated MMA prospect suffered his first loss in absolutely brutal fashion at Peru’s Fusion Fighting Championship 90.
Taking place at Centro Convenciones Barranco in Barranco, Lima, Peru, FFC 90 was headlined by a lightweight title bout between defending champion Alvaro Vacacela and Jose Lucas Alves and also featured a fight for the promotion’s vacant bantamweight belt in the co-main event.
The event’s main card boasted a number of undefeated MMA prospects such as bantamweight Jesus Herreras, who stepped into the cage for the first time in 2025 to meet Brazil’s Rangel dos Santos.
Dos Santos Shatters Herreras' Undefeated Record
Herreras came into the night with a perfect 8-0 record and only went the three-round distance for the first time in his previous outing at FFC 82, while dos Santos entered the matchup after winning back-to-back decisions in 2024.
The judges didn’t end up being needed for the bantamweight tilt, as dos Santos showed no signs of being intimidated by his opponent’s undefeated record and took flight to land a devastating switch knee that ended things in less than a minute.
The Brazilian luckily missed with a follow-up hammer fist once Herreras hit the canvas, and after the referee jumped in to call the fight off dos Santos jumped up onto the cage to celebrate an absolutely incredible finish.
FFC 90 saw a pair of new champions crowned in the night’s main and co-main events, but dos Santos arguably stole the show when he shattered Herreras’ undefeated record to score his third win in a row and first finish since 2019.
