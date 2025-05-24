Ilia Topuria shows off lightweight physique during camp for UFC 317 title fight
UFC star Ilia Topuria is looking sharp just about a month out from of his lightweight title fight with Charles Oliveira.
Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Topuria is 8-0 since joining the UFC in 2020 and claimed the promotion’s featherweight belt by knocking out Alexander Volkanovski before fellow divisional great Max Holloway met the same fate at UFC 308.
Rather than stay at 145 lbs. and try to put together a lengthy title reign, “El Matador” elected to vacate his title and is now set to fight Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28.
READ MORE: Merab Dvalishvili suffers injury weeks out from UFC 316 rematch with Sean O’Malley
Topuria Shares New Training Clip
Topuria vs. Oliveira is now just over a month away, and the former featherweight king recently dropped a new training clip for fans as he prepares to try and become a two-division UFC champion.
“El Matador” boasts plenty of submissions on his record as well, but it’s his striking and incredible knockout power have helped make him one of the biggest stars on the UFC roster today.
READ MORE: Belal Muhammad eyes grudge match with former champ for UFC return
Five of the 28-year-old’s eight UFC victories have come by KO or TKO, and in his last outing he became the first man to stop Max Holloway with strikes when he floored the former champion in the third round to defend the featherweight title.
"El Matador" Returns To Lightweight
UFC 317 will see Topuria full dedicate himself to the lightweight division after a dominant run at featherweight, but it won’t be the first time that the 28-year-old has competed at 155 lbs. in the Octagon.
After starting his UFC career with three-straight wins and a pair of finishes, Topuria met Jai Herbert in a lightweight bout at UFC London in 2022 and rallied to knock out Herbert in the second round after being dropped with a head kick early in the fight.
READ MORE: UFC announces huge title eliminator fight
“El Matador” will be standing across from another dangerous finisher at UFC 317 in former Lightweight Champion Oliveira, who is coming off a second win over Michael Chandler at UFC 309 and is capable of ending fights both on the feet and on the ground.
More MMA Knockout News
- Jon Jones hits Tom Aspinall with brutal McGregor-style insult
- Fan petition to strip Jon Jones of UFC belt hits major milestone
- Fan favorite UFC fight rebooked after last-minute cancellation
- Francis Ngannou quotes Mike Tyson in first message since bike accident
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, ONE Championship, and MMA.