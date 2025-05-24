MMA Knockout

Ex-champion calls for UFC to make unpopular Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall decision

The clock is ticking on Jones-Aspinall, and former UFC champ Michael Bisping is tired of waiting.

As the calendar trickles closer to June, the UFC has yet to make an official announcement regarding the status of its UFC heavyweight title picture and what they're willing to sacrifice for their champion, Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Has Yet To Give Tom Aspinall A Rightful Answer

Currently, Jones is still the UFC Heavyweight Champion. But subliminal messages suggest Jones' interests have since changed, and he could lean toward retirement. A lack of transparency still remains the issue, though.

Jones is currently in Thailand
Jones last fought in November of last year, defending his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic, while Aspinall has been sidelined since UFC 304 last July, waiting for everything to unfold.

It still has yet to unfold. If it ever will is unclear, which has caused an uproar throughout the MMA community in the last several months as fans and pundits wait for any kind of an update.

In an interview with MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn, former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping says the clock has been ticking long enough for Jones to make a decision and to give the UFC proper notice that the division can move forward without him. Bisping says it's simply the most logical course of action.

Michael Bisping Tells Jon Jones To Look In The Mirror

"For Jon to not want to give this guy an opportunity where other people gave him an opportunity – he was the youngest champion in this sport, and he's always talking about there's always going to be younger guys coming along – well, what about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it?" Bisping said.

Bisping says the UFC needs to take a stand
Bisping attempted to plead with Jones, requesting the Ithaca, New York-native remember when he won the light heavyweight title in March 2011 and what being a champion truly meant.

"You got that opportunity. When you become the champion, there is an obligation to do that," Bisping said. "So, defend or vacate. It's that simple."

For now, the ball is in Jones' court.

Published
