UFC Announces First Official 2027 UFC Fight Night Location & Date

The New Year will be here before long, as will the UFC's 2027 schedule. With UFC 332 fight week getting underway Tuesday, the promotion is already planning for the long-term future.

In February, the UFC will return to Sydney, Australia, for a UFC Fight Night card, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 7 (or Saturday, Feb. 6 in the U.S.) at Afterpay Arena. The event marks the 26th card to be hosted in Australia, and the first UFC Fight Night event to take place from Sydney since 2017.

The UFC held two events in Australia this year, which included UFC 325 in January and UFC Perth in May, part of a 40-plus event schedule for the MMA leader.

UFC and Australian officials appear pleased with continuing their long-term partnership, which has remained a consistent relationship since Feb. 2010.

UFC Returns to Sydney in 2027

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’re thrilled to be returning to Sydney with UFC Fight Night in February,” UFC Senior Vice President of Australia and New Zealand, Peter Kloczko, said. “For the third year in a row, fans can enjoy the very best of UFC and Sydney summer, a fixture that has fast become a highlight on our annual events schedule."

No fights have been reported or officially announced by the UFC, but expect a local flavor throughout the night, as is typical when the UFC heads to a non-U.S. region.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism's Steve Kamper said he's excited to host the UFC in Sydney again.

Dana White, UFC Maintain Australia Partnership

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“UFC Fight Night will be returning to Sydney in 2027 for the first time in almost a decade," Kamper's statement read. "It is incredibly exciting that our city will take centre stage for this blockbuster event, which will draw thousands of visiting fans."

Ultimately, the event is bigger than just the would-be card itself, specifically from a tourism point-of-view.

“The Minns Labor Government continues to secure a calendar of exclusive, diverse and unmissable events to boost the state’s visitor economy, support local businesses and create more jobs, and that’s exactly what these events do," Kamper said. "UFC affirms Sydney’s position on the world stage as a leading destination for unforgettable, world-class sporting experiences.”

The UFC will likely have to alter its event schedule for next year, as the beginning of this year saw the promotion put together back-to-back numbered events (UFC 324 and UFC 325) through the last two weeks of January before its Fight Night schedule officially kicked in.

For now, we'll see how the card comes together.