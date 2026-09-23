Dana White Fires Back at Paulo Costa Over UFC Contract Conflict

It appears UFC light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa and UFC brass aren't on the same page as September turns to October in under 10 days.

The former UFC middleweight title challenger took to social media recently, offering a list of options for the UFC to act upon regarding pay bumps and five-round non-title fights with six weeks or fewer in fight camp.

Apparently, the promotion caught wind of it when UFC CEO Dana White addressed Coata's comments following DWCS Season 7 (Episode 10) in Las Vegas Tuesday night. Six contracts were awarded, bringing the total signees to 34 with three weeks remaining.

Costa last fought in April, when he rode a two-fight win streak to TKO Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327, handing Murzakanov his first-ever MMA loss. Costa has not been booked since, causing a ripple effect on both sides as Costa awaits his next MMA (or combat sports) move.

White, rather brief, was blunt regarding Costa's status. There is a bit more of a telltale sign that a rough negotiation has turned sour. According to White himself, it is not fully the UFC's responsibility to satisfy its roster.

Will UFC Release Paulo Costa?

(Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire)

However, as White gets older, he'll care less about the fans and fighters and more about how well the truck loads week to week.

Dana White, when asked about Paulo Costa: "He's been offered fights and turned them down...we don't just say, 'Fuck Paulo Costa and you're not gonna get a fight. No, we're not gonna pay you. No, we're not gonna do this.' Guys get offered three fights a year regularly. Even guys… pic.twitter.com/96VKK1R4JG — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 23, 2026

"He's been offered fights and turned them down...we don't just say, 'F*** Paulo Costa and you're not gonna get a fight. No, we're not gonna pay you. No, we're not gonna do this.' Guys get offered three fights a year regularly. Even guys that aren't fighting. Like, Tom Aspinall's eyes are messed up. He's getting offered fights. You think Paulo Costa isn't getting offered fights?"

We'll see if Costa gets a fight booked in the near future. The UFC light heavyweight division remains mostly drama-oriented, but that may change if Costa fights a bigger name next time. The division is still in limbo while new champion, Carlos Ulberg, remains sidelined as of a few weeks back.

Is Paulo Costa Active Right Now?

Apr 11, 2026; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Paulo Costa (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Costa is 8-4 in the UFC since 2017, having not strung together more than two matches in a row.

Costa appears eager to return, especially in a division with arguably many, many questions in and around them.

We;ll see if Costa can remain solid, cordial relationship reminder. In a matter of weeks, though, with its own identity, we'll see how the next if the year goes, but it seems talks are still ongoing.