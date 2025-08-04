Israel Adesanya names 2 opponents he'd like for next UFC fight
Israel Adesanya is eyeing a UFC return after facing a career-first three-fight losing streak. Two former rivals are on his radar...
'The Last Stylebender' was thoroughly removed from the UFC middleweight title picture in February. Here, Nassourdine Imavov knocked out Adesanya with crisp boxing early in the second round. Now, gunning for his return, Adesanya targets rematches with Sean Strickland or Paulo Costa.
Only the former fighter defeated Adesanya, by way of decision for the title in 2023. Costa, on the other hand, had his unbeaten streak broken by Adesanya by TKO in 2020.
UFC fighter teases Conor McGregor's next fight opponent
Israel Adesanya targets Paulo Costa, Sean Strickland for UFC comeback
Speaking with SunSport, Adesanya exclaimed, "I'm ready to go!
". . . I don't have to say much [about fighting Costa]. I'd be like, 'Cool, alright, that sounds fun. [I'd] give him the chance at redemption like people have done for me as well.
"And [Sean] Strickland, if he wants to fight, sure."
What makes sense for Israel Adesanya's next fight?
Considering Strickland's marketability and how monumental of an upset it was when he beat Adesanya the first time, a rematch would work. However, 'Tarzan' maintains a top three ranking in the middleweight division, and holds good leverage to turn down an Adesanya rematch.
As for Costa, the Brazilian brawler is in a similar situation to Adesanya. Costa returned to his winning ways at UFC 318, where he defeated Roman Kopylov. It was his first win since 2022, and he's 2-3 in his last five fights, compared to Adesanya's 1-4.
Otherwise, there isn't much name value for Adesanya in the middleweight division, other than fighters who are vying for title fights in their next performance. It's a tough pill to swallow for the former champion, who might not hold much weight in the division he once ruled with an iron fist.
