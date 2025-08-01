MMA Knockout

UFC shockingly doesn't re-sign ranked heavyweight fighter after upset win

This top heavyweight contender exits the promotion on a three-fight win streak.

Drew Beaupre

(Zuffa LLC)

The UFC has officially parted ways with a ranked heavyweight that’s only suffered one loss inside the Octagon.

Slated to return home to Las Vegas this Saturday for a UFC Fight Night card featuring a revamped main event, the UFC made the trip to Abu Dhabi last weekend for a stacked card that saw Reinier de Ridder establish himself as a legit middleweight title contender when he defeated Robert Whittaker in the night's main event.

UFC Abu Dhabi also included big wins from the likes of Petr Yan and Shara Magomedov among several other ranked fighters, and the night’s action opened with a heavyweight matchup between Martin Buday and promotional debutant Marcus Buchecha.

Martin Buday during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena.
Martin Buday during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Martin Buday Exits UFC After Latest Win

Buchecha joined the UFC following a 5-1 run in ONE Championship to kick off his MMA career. Despite coming into his Octagon debut as the favorite, the grappling star suffered a unanimous decision loss to Buday.

READ MORE: Teddy Atlas: Boxing's Dana White could fix what the Ali Act failed to cure

“Badys” left Abu Dhabi on a three-fight win streak after upsetting Buchecha and also moved up one spot in the UFC heavyweight rankings to #12. Less than a week after the event, Buday confirmed with fans that the promotion elected not to re-sign him following his latest win.

“Yeah its true, yesterday we got a call that [UFC] is not resigning us for the moment… well it is what it is atleast im leaving with my head up. Thank you”

"Badys" Went 7-1 In UFC Heavyweight Division

It’s certainly uncommon to see ranked fighters not get re-signed to the UFC, but this is the second time in recent memory that it’s happened to a heavyweight after ranked contender Alexandr Romanov also exited the promotion last year.

Romanov joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2020 and went 8-3 overall in the Octagon, but fans were surprised when “King Kong” wasn't offered a new contract following his win over Rodrigo Nascimento last November.

Martin Buday during his fight with Marcus Buchecha at UFC Abu Dhabi.
Martin Buday during his fight with Marcus Buchecha at UFC Abu Dhabi. / (Zuffa LLC)

A former Oktagon MMA heavyweight champion, Buday picked up a first-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021 to earn a UFC contract and scored four-straight wins before being stopped by Shamil Gaziev at UFC 296.

READ MORE: 'Needs to be stopped' Doctor speaks out against Dana White's Power Slap

The 33-year-old rebounded against Andrei Arlovski and Uran Satybaldiev before his latest victory over Buchecha, and after going 7-1 in the UFC it likely won’t take long before Buday finds a new home to continue his fighting career.

More MMA Knockout News

Teddy Atlas names UFC's best boxer and praises Alex Pereira’s 'beautiful' left hook

Dominick Reyes reflects on Jon Jones fight and what the judges missed

Jon Jones shuts down GOAT fight with retired MMA legend

UFC legend officially removed from active roster

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Published
Drew Beaupre
DREW BEAUPRE

Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.

Home/News