Kamaru Usman outlines path to welterweight title after UFC Atlanta win

Kamaru Usman halted a six-fight unbeaten streak with an upset of Joaquin Buckley.

Kamaru Usman earned his first win since November 2021 with a unanimous decision over rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley. 

Usman dominated the fight with his wrestling, making it nearly impossible for Buckley, primarily a striker, to find his rhythm for a possible highlight-reel KO. 

Buckley had a six-fight winning streak snapped, as Usman was making his first Octagon appearance since October 2023. Usman made his intentions at welterweight clear moving forward; even though he is approaching 40, the former welterweight champion is chasing gold once again.

Usman upset Buckley Saturday night
Jun 14, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES; Kamaru Usman (red gloves) hugs Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Kamaru Usman Makes Bold Title Shot Claim

Speaking to reporters at the post-fight presser, Usman said he felt the best he’s ever been and recognizes where he fits into the title picture with the current state of the division.

“Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest name in the division, and this is about entertainment- the UFC is an entertainment company,” Usman said. 

Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena.
Kamaru Usman (red gloves) fights Joaquin Buckley (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Usman said he’ll be paying close attention to the rest of the division, which will see newly-minted UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena fight former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev later this year.

Despite contenders waiting in the wings, Usman said he deserves to jump all of them and be next in line.

"Nigerian Nightmare" Slams Islam Makhachev

“If you want to make the biggest fight, it’s going to be [me] vs. the winner of JDM and Islam,” Usman said. “If Islam pulls that one out, former pound-for-pound vs. current pound-for-pound, who doesn’t pay for that?”

Usman calls out Makhache
Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Usman has a point, but still hasn’t looked the same since his losses to Leon Edwards. Usman was the betting underdog entering the Buckley fight, bouncing back in a big way.

Nevertheless, Usman said he is ready to get back to the top of the sport.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Usman said. “I mean, you don’t feel like that? Who else?”

For now, it remains to be seen what the promotion does next.

