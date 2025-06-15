Kamaru Usman outlines path to welterweight title after UFC Atlanta win
Kamaru Usman earned his first win since November 2021 with a unanimous decision over rising welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley.
Usman dominated the fight with his wrestling, making it nearly impossible for Buckley, primarily a striker, to find his rhythm for a possible highlight-reel KO.
Buckley had a six-fight winning streak snapped, as Usman was making his first Octagon appearance since October 2023. Usman made his intentions at welterweight clear moving forward; even though he is approaching 40, the former welterweight champion is chasing gold once again.
READ MORE: Kamaru Usman snaps losing skid at UFC Atlanta with dominant performance
Kamaru Usman Makes Bold Title Shot Claim
Speaking to reporters at the post-fight presser, Usman said he felt the best he’s ever been and recognizes where he fits into the title picture with the current state of the division.
“Let’s be honest, I’m the biggest name in the division, and this is about entertainment- the UFC is an entertainment company,” Usman said.
Usman said he’ll be paying close attention to the rest of the division, which will see newly-minted UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena fight former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev later this year.
Despite contenders waiting in the wings, Usman said he deserves to jump all of them and be next in line.
"Nigerian Nightmare" Slams Islam Makhachev
“If you want to make the biggest fight, it’s going to be [me] vs. the winner of JDM and Islam,” Usman said. “If Islam pulls that one out, former pound-for-pound vs. current pound-for-pound, who doesn’t pay for that?”
Usman has a point, but still hasn’t looked the same since his losses to Leon Edwards. Usman was the betting underdog entering the Buckley fight, bouncing back in a big way.
Nevertheless, Usman said he is ready to get back to the top of the sport.
READ MORE: Ex-champ Rose Namajunas shuts down surging contender at UFC Atlanta
“Oh yeah, for sure,” Usman said. “I mean, you don’t feel like that? Who else?”
For now, it remains to be seen what the promotion does next.
More MMA Knockout News
• UFC Atlanta Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley free live stream results & highlights
• Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
• Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
• Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.