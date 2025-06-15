Ex-champ Rose Namajunas shuts down surging contender at UFC Atlanta
The co-main event for UFC Atlanta was a pivotal women's flyweight bout between Rose Namajunas and rising contender Miranda Maverick.
A two-time UFC strawweight champion, Namajunas made the move to the flyweight division after losing her title in a rematch with Carla Esparza at UFC 274.
A loss to Erin Blanchfield left Namajunas with a 2-2 flyweight record heading into her matchup with Maverick, who entered UFC Atlanta on an impressive four-fight win streak that earned her a #11 flyweight ranking.
READ MORE: UFC Atlanta Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley free live stream results & highlights
Namajunas Drops Maverick In Third Round
Set as the penultimate bout for UFC Atlanta, Namajunas vs. Maverick followed Edmen Shahbazyan's unanimous decision victory over Andre Petroski.
The two women set a high pace right from the start of the fight, with Maverick seemingly undaunted by the fact that she was trading blows with a former UFC champion.
Significant shots were landed by both sides in the opening frame, and after exchanging again during the early part of the second round Namajunas decided to switch things up and bring her opponent to the mat.
READ MORE: Is this Sean O'Malley's next opponent? UFC stars react to vicious KO
Maverick was briefly able to work to her feet before being dragged to the canvas again, but things took a turn late in the round when the 27-year-old created a scramble that almost allowed her to lock up an arm triangle choke.
The momentum shifted again in the third round when Namajunas dropped Maverick and jumped into top position, and "Thug" was able to stifle her opponent's attempts to get back to her feet en route to a unanimous decision victory.
More MMA Knockout News
• Kickboxing’s WrestleMania is here: How to watch GLORY 100
• Daniel Cormier has strong message for Jon Jones over heavyweight future
• Kayla Harrison urged to retire by UFC GOAT who quit on top
• Justin Gaethje trolled over retirement talk after pushing for UFC title shot
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.
Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.