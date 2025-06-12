MMA Knockout

UFC Atlanta veteran prelim fighters combine for 77 years of age

This one prelim fight jumps off the page as veteran-based and for the OG UFC fan

Zain Bando

The UFC returns to Atlanta for the first time since April 2019 with a deep Fight Night installment headlined by Kamaru Usman and Joaquin Buckley.

Across the 13-fight card, there are a host of veterans and former champions to keep an eye on. Some are in desperate need of a win, whereas others are attempting to remain in title contention. Without further ado, here are a few noteworthy choices.

Court McGee vs. Michael Chiesa

Court McGee, 40, aims to even his UFC record with a win over fellow veteran Michael Chiesa, 37. McGee has fought some of the top names in the sport, including Sean Brady and Sean Strickland; he even defeated future middleweight champion Robert Whittaker earlier in his career.

McGee's featured fight with Chiesa could be a double-retirement fight.

Chiesa has been a UFC veteran and mainstay of the lighter weight divisions for over a decade. Having comfortably found a home at 170 pounds. For the submission specialist, a win means extending his winning streak to three, for the first time since 2020.

READ MORE: 3 knockout threats fighting at UFC Atlanta this weekend

Both men own over two decades of Octagon time, making it a can't-miss for the hardcore UFC fan

Veteran champion Cody Garbrandt 

The man they call “No Love” is still attempting to capture the magic that made him one of the UFC’s biggest stars a decade ago. Garbrandt faces Raoni Barcelos, a winner of two straight.

Meanwhile, Garbrandt has lost three of his last five despite beating Brian Kelleher in December 2023. Garbrandt last won back-to-back fights in 2016, so if he wants any hope of chasing contention or another crack at a title fight, it has to start now.

