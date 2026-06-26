UFC Baku: Fiziev vs. Torres: Full Card, Start Time, Odds, How To Stream on Paramount+

The UFC transitions its Fight Night series away from Las Vegas with a return to Baku, Azerbaijan, for the second time in the promotion's history. This year's installment sees a critical lightweight non-title fight main event between Rafael Fiziev (13-5 MMA) and Manuel Torres (17-3 MMA).

Fiziev has lost three of his last four, but told reporters ahead of the event that this is the perfect bounce-back fight for him.

"He likes to stay relaxed in the fight, and sometimes he's explosive, and every time he touches the face, his opponents have a problem with that," Fiziev said of Torres. "But this MMA, sometimes we think everything is good, but everything is not good. I'm ready for everything. And everything that he prepared for me, I'm ready for that. And I believe [in] my power, 100 percent."

Fiziev vs. Torres Has Huge UFC Lightweight Stakes

(Zuffa LLC)

Fiziev, whose skid began with his first of two losses against current UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje, was impressed with Gaethje's title win against Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Even though Fiziev said he is focused on Torres, Gaethje's road to finally capturing lightweight gold could be used as a springboard for the rest of the division, including himself.

"Honestly, I think if he's going to jump into my body one time and feel what I feel after his fight, after that, he's going to hug me and say, 'Bro, thank you for this. Thank you for that, you know, to be happy for me like that because I'm really happy for his win.' He's really motivated me with that win and I'm happy because I fought him twice, and the way he finished the fight," Fiziev said. "Yeah that's amazing."

Torres, meanwhile, has won back-to-back fights and capped a perfect year last year. Now, he said he is ready to keep climbing the title contention ladder.

"I prepare myself for five rounds, six, seven, we are very well prepared for this," Torres told MMAJunkie. "People who see my fights understand that if the opportunity presents itself, I will find it. I'm not going to waste it, and that's how I'm able to finish my fights. I believe it's going to be a war. It'll be a striking battle, and I'm ready for more rounds if needed."

Fiziev vs. Torres headlines a 13-fight card from National Gymnastics Arena, which gets underway at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT with the preliminary card followed by the main card at noon ET/9 a.m. PT. Betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the full card are below.

UFC Baku Full Card + Odds

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Main card (Start time noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Rafael Fiziev (-108) vs. Manuel Torres (-112), lightweight – five rounds (non-title)

Rafael Fiziev (-108) vs. Manuel Torres (-112), lightweight – five rounds (non-title) Co-Main Event : Sharabutdin Magomedov (-395) vs. Michel Pereira (+310), middleweight

: Sharabutdin Magomedov (-395) vs. Michel Pereira (+310), middleweight Nazim Sadykhov (-205) vs. Matheus Camilo (+170), lightweight

Asu Almabayev (-270) vs. Charles Johnson (+220), flyweight

Ikram Aliskerov (-310) vs. Brunno Ferreira (+250), middleweight

Abusupiyan Magomedov (+100) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-120), middleweight

Preliminary card (Start time 9 a.m. ET/ 6 a.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Farman Hasanov (-170) vs. Eric Nolan (+142), welterweight

Farman Hasanov (-170) vs. Eric Nolan (+142), welterweight Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev (-600) vs. Julius Walker (+440), light heavyweight

Nursulton Ruziboev (-230) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+190), middleweight

Kaan Ofli (+185) vs. Javier Reyes (-225), featherweight

Daniil Donchenko (-520) vs. Theodor Berggren (+390), welterweight

Bekzat Almakhan (+145) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-175), bantamweight

Tahir Abdullayev (+105) vs. Jefferson Nascimento (-125), welterweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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