UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres Full Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns to Baku, Azerbaijan this weekend for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.

UFC Baku Main Card Predictions

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fiziev currently finds himself in a tough spot after a knockout loss to Mauricio Ruffy left him on a 1-4 run dating back to 2023. Torres is another dangerous matchup that will be looking to end things right from the pening bell, but if Fiziev is able to get through the opening round then he should be able to take the fight over.

(Pick: Fiziev)

Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov

Shara Magomedov during his fight at UFC 303. | (Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie

There’s always the chance that Pereira turns things back and puts in one of the wild performances that initially helped endear him to fans, but his recent performances don’t indicate that he’s going to have a whole lot of answers for Magomedov in this matchup.

(Pick: Magomedov)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Nazim Sadykhov (red gloves) talks with Fares Ziam (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of several Azerbaijani fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Baku, Sadykhov should be able to get back into the win column here against Camilo after getting knocked out by Fares Ziam in his most recent outing.

(Pick: Sadykhov)

Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson

Alex Perez (red gloves) fights Charles Johnson (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Johnson’s struggles against smaller fighters have typically come when his opponent is capable of knocking him out, so I think the American could pull off the minor upset here if he’s able to keep Almabayaev at range and not get tied up in any extended grappling exchanges.

(Pick: Johnson)

Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Ikram Aliskerov (red gloves) prepares to fight Andre Muniz (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Aliskerov could absolutely find himself on the wrong end of a knockout if he gets careless in this fight, but I think he should be able to avoid eating any big shots from Ferreira and potentially find a finish of his own.

(Pick: Aliskerov)

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Michal Oleksiejczuk (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Oleksiejczuk has put together a solid three-fight win streak after dropping three-straight bouts before that, and I think this matchup with Magomedov presents a good chance for him to secure what would be his best run of results since joining the UFC.

(Pick: Oleksiejczuk)

UFC Baku Preliminary Card Predictions

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Eric Nolan during weigh ins for UFC 319 at Radius Chicago. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hasanov will have the support of the Baku crowd behind him for his UFC debut, but I’m picking Nolan to rebound from a difficult debut matchup against Baisangur Susurkaev and collect his first UFC victory.

(Pick: Nolan)

Abul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

No disrespect to Walker, but it’s pretty clear what the UFC is hoping to accomplish by booking an undefeated finisher against a fighter that’s gone 1-2 since joining the promotion and was stopped his last time out.

(Pick: Yakhyaev)

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Eric McConico (blue gloves) in the middleweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Pulyaev showed off his toughness his last time out against Ateba Gautier and should be able to avoid getting knocked out here, but this still looks like it should be Ruziboev’s fight.

(Pick: Ruziboev)

Kaan Ofli vs. Javier Reyes

Reyes made a serious statement in his UFC debut when he stopped longtime UFC veteran Douglas Silva de Andrade, and I expect that he’ll keep that momentum going here against Ofli.

(Pick: Reyes)

Daniil Donchenko vs. Theodor Berggren

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinando (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Donchenko was originally booked to meet Andreas Gustaffson and will now face a different Swede in the debuting Berggren. “Simba” has secured all of his professional wins via finish, but this is a tough matchup to step into for his promotional debut.

(Pick: Donchenko)

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Rob Font (red gloves) fights Jean Matsumoto (blue gloves) in the catchweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This is one of the most well-matched fights on the card. I won’t be surprised if Almakhan is able to get things done and would be happy to see him avoid falling to 1-3 in the UFC, but I have to favor Matsumoto to get the victory.

(Pick: Matsumoto)

Tahir Abdullayaev vs. Jefferson Nascimento

UFC Baku opens with a matchup between promotional newcomers, which is fitting given that this card is loaded with fighters making their UFC debuts. This should be a fun one to kick things off, and I expect that Nascimento should get his hand raised and add to his undefeated record.

(Pick: Nascimento)

Be sure to check back with MMA KO tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Baku.