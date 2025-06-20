UFC Baku: Hill vs. Rountree Jr. full card, betting odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC's roadtrip continues in Azerbaijan on Saturday afternoon with a 12-fight card headlined by former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill opposite former title challenger and TUF alumni Khalil Rountree Jr. in a five-round affair.
Both men are at a crossroads in their careers thus far. Rountree Jr. (13-6 MMA, 9-6, 1 NC UFC) is coming off a loss to then-champion Alex Pereira (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) at UFC 307 this past October. Despite the loss, Rountree Jr. has won five of his last six fights and isn't taking Hill (12-3 MMA, 6-3, 1 NC UFC) lightly.
Rountree Jr. was blunt in his assessment of Hill, although he does respect his skillset.
Khalil Rountree Jr. Dismisses Jamahal Hill's Words
"I heard it against Alex (Pereira), we've heard it against Jiri (Prochazka)," Rountree told MMAJunkie. "'Alex is not on my level, Jiri is not on my level, Khalil Rountree is not on my level.' So, I'm just going to leave it at that. I'm prepared."
Rountree caught wind of Hill's remarks, but ultimately, the focus is on the fight itself and getting back to a title shot.
"I really don't know what to expect, who's going to fight who, but all I know is that by the end of the year, I would love to be right there fighting for the belt again," Rountree added.
As for Hill, he says he's finally 100 percent healthy, which should pay dividends come fight time. Hill suffered an Achilles tear in 2023, forcing him to relinquish his championship due to inactivity.
Jamahal Hill Shares Current MMA Career Reality
"It's my story, and my story is written and I'm writing it as we speak," Hill told MMAJunkie. "I just want to being me and feeling the way I feel in there, because I know if I get back to where I was feeling before these injuries, I'm the best in the world."
The fights get underway at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT. In the U.S., the card airs in its entirety for free on ESPN2 and ABC, respectively.
Check out the betting odds below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. These are subject to change as the fights draw closer to starting.
Main Card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC)
- Main Event: Jamahal Hill (-110, even) vs. Khalil Rountree Jr, (-110, even) light heavyweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Rafael Fiziev (+110) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-130), lightweight
- Curtis Blaydes (-230) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+190), heavyweight
- Tofiq Musayev (+130) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-155), catchweight (165 pounds)
- Nazim Sadykhov (-440) vs. Nikolas Motta (+340), lightweight
- Muhammad Naimov (-285) vs. Bogdan Grad (+230), featherweight
Preliminary Card (Start time Noon ET, ESPN+, ESPN2)
- Featured Prelim: Seok Hyun Ko (+350) vs. Oban Elliott (-455), welterweight
- Ismail Naurdiev (+154) vs. Jun Yong Park (-185), middleweight
- Melissa Mullins (-245) vs. Daria Zhelezniakova (+200), women's bantamweight (rematch)
- Irina Alekseeva (-285) vs. Klaudia Sygula (+230), bantamweight
- Tagir Ulanbekov (-455) vs. Azat Maksum (+350), flyweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab (-162) vs. Mohammed Usman (+136), heavyweight
