Jon Jones provides bold take on chances of a UFC return for Francis Ngannou
Even with the tumultuous history between Dana White and Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones still thinks fans could see “The Predator” return to the UFC at some point.
The UFC’s reigning heavyweight champion has been a staple of combat sports headlines in recent months thanks to the ongoing saga around a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall, who currently holds the division’s interim belt.
Jones’ latest comments haven’t exactly reassured fans that the fight will ever happen, but “Bones” did recently weigh-in on the chances of if former UFC heavyweight king Ngannou could return to the Octagon after his appearance at UFC Atlanta.
Francis Ngannou Surprised Fans At UFC Atlanta
Ngannou caused a major stir in the combat sports world last week when he showed up in full UFC attire to support Kamaru Usman at UFC Atlanta, and this week Jones suggested that he wouldn’t be surprised if “The Predator” could return to the UFC himself at some point.
“I think Dana gets things done,” Jones said on the Full Send Podcast. “I think business speaks before emotions, and if Francis presents himself in a humble way, I think he could very easily be back in the UFC… Dana White – he’s one of the best sports minds in recent history for a reason. And money talks, Francis brings eyes. And I’m sure Dana will be interested.”
After claiming the UFC heavyweight belt in a rematch with Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Ngannou defended the title against Ciryl Gane but famously waited out his UFC contract in order to test free agency and eventually sign on with the PFL.
Jon Jones Cites His Own Relationship With Dana White
Ngannou competed in two boxing matches before he knocked out Renan Ferreira in his first PFL fight last October, and in the immediate aftermath of his UFC exit White was less than commentary of the promotion’s former heavyweight champion.
Jones hasn’t always been White’s favorite fighter during a Hall of Fame-worthy career that’s unfortunately been marred by various controversies, and the 37-year-old went on to say that he’s a perfect example of how White’s opinion of someone can change over time.
“I feel like I’m an example of like – people they grow, they mature, and time changes things. Time heals all. There were moments in my career where I felt like Dana absolutely hated me, and now I feel like he’s a big advocator for me.”
A Jones vs. Ngannou heavyweight clash was high on many fans’ wish lists before the latter fighter moved on to the PFL, and perhaps “Bones” is waiting to see if that matchup could still be a possibility while he continues frustrating the fans that want to see him return to action this year and face Aspinall.
