Dustin Poirier backs Topuria to exploit Oliveira’s big weakness at UFC 317
UFC's bona fide biggest fight of the year is a little over a week away.
Charles Oliveira vs. Ilia Topuria, while not what the fans had ordered, is certifiably the highest-stakes and highest-skilled fight of the year. Arman Tsarukyan vs. Islam Makhachev would have secured the spot earlier in January had Tsarukyan not pulled out.
Now, competing for the vacant lightweight belt, Topuria and Oliveira look to secure their Octagon legacies: One as a two-division champion, the other a two-time champion.
Plenty of predictions have been going round, including that of former interim lightweight champion Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.
Dustin Poirier picks Charles Oliveira to lose to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317
Speaking with Full Violence, Poirier cited Oliveira's vulnerability in fights as reason enough to pick Topuria for the win.
"I think Ilia, man," Poirier said. "I think he's gonna be way undersized against Charles, I think I just don't see--- Unless Charles can sub him, maybe if he hurts him, but, it's gonna be tough I think.
"Because Charles gets hit a lot you know, and Ilia puts people away."
'Do Bronx' has been notoriously hittable, especially in title fights. He has suffered three knockdowns in his four UFC title fights and was almost TKO'd by Michael Chandler in the fifth round of their contest at UFC 309, although Chandler did commit a dozen fouls.
On the other hand, Topuria is on a five-fight knockdown streak and would otherwise be on a six-fight finishing streak if not for his decision victory against Josh Emmett in 2023.
