UFC Baku: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Baku goes down tomorrow, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Baku Full Fight Card Odds

Rafael Fiziev (-108) vs. Manuel Torres (-112)

Michel Pereira (+310) vs. Shara Magomedov (-395)

Nazim Sadykhov (-205) vs. Matheus Camilo (+170)

Asu Almabayaev (-270) vs. Charles Johnson (+220)

Brunno Ferreira (+250) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-310)

Abus Magomedov (+100) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-120)

Farman Hasanov (-170) vs. Eric Nolan (+142)

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev (-600) vs. Julius Walker (+440)

Nursulton Ruziboev (-230) vs. Andrey Pulyaev (+190)

Kaan Ofli (+185) vs. Javier Reyes (-225)

Daniil Donchenko (-520) vs. Thodor Berggren (+390)

Bekzat Almakhan (+145) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-175)

Tahir Abdullyaev (+105) vs. Jefferson Nascimento (-125)

UFC Baku Moneyline Bets

Michal Oleksiejczuk to Defeat Abus Magomedov (-120)

Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) fights Michal Oleksiejczuk (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Oleksiejczuk has looked impressive since joining the “Fighting Nerds” camp in Brazil, and as long as he’s able to keep things standing then I expect he can extend his winning run to four fights when he takes on Magomedov.

Jefferson Nascimento to Defeat Tahir Abdullyaev (-125)

This battle between UFC debutants will serve as the curtain jerker for UFC Baku. Abdullyaev will obviously have what should be a raucous home crowd cheering him on, but I’m a little surprised that Nascimento is only lined as a slight favorite here.

Charles Johnson to Defeat Asu Almabayev (+220)

Charles Johnson (blue gloves) knocks out Joshua Van (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Johnson is no stranger to scoring upsets, and more than 2-1 odds on him to win are a tempting prospect here considering the significant size advantage he’s going to have over Almabayaev in Baku.

UFC Baku Prop Bets

Shara Magomedov to Defeat Michel Pereira via Decision (+120)

Shara Magomedov fights Michel Pereira in the UFC Baku co-main event. | (Craig Kidwell/MMA Junkie

Pereira’s has looked less than stellar across his recent fights, making Magomedov an understandable favorite here. Given that Pereira has seemingly adopted a less-reckless style compared to the one he showcased during much of his UFC career, I think the Brazilian will avoid eating anything fight-ending before ultimately falling to Magomedov on the scorecards.

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres – Fight Goes Over 1.5 Rounds (-154)

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The appeal of this line is obviously influenced by the fact that I’ve already picked Fiziev to win this fight, as nearly all of Torres’ wins have come via first-round finish. With Fiziev in need of a victory, I think “Ataman” will play things safe early on in order to try and drag Torres into the later rounds.

Daniil Donchenko to Defeat Theodor Berggren via KO/TKO/DQ (-150)

Daniil Donchenko (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Rodrigo Sezinanfo (red gloves) during Noche UFC at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

It looks a near-certainty that this fight will produce a finish, and Berggren has a tough task ahead of him as he steps in to make his UFC debut on short notice. The Swede is very much capable of scoring a finish himself, but it looks more likely that Donchenko will be the one to find a knockout in what should be an entertaining welterweight scrap.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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