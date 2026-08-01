UFC Belgrade Time: How To Stream Medic vs. Rodriguez on P+, Including Odds, Full Card

The UFC stays international for the second consecutive weekend, as the promotion travels to Belgrade, Serbia, for the first time in promotional history.

In a welterweight headliner, Uros Medic's wish to fight for the UFC in his home country will finally be realized when he attempts to deliver a big performance vs. Daniel Rodriguez at Belgrade Arena.

Medic (13-3 MMA) has quickly made a name for himself in a stacked division, as champion Islam Makhachev awaits his first title defense Saturday, Aug. 15 in Philadelphia, PA against Ian Machado Garry at the Xfinity Mobile Center.

Uros Medic Tries To Fufill UFC Main Event Dream

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Geoff Neal (red gloves) fights Uros Medic (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Medic and Rodriguez (20-5 MMA) sit just outside the division's Top-10. Medic, who is ranked No. 14, enters the fight with all seven of his Octagon victories coming by KO/TKO since earning a contract via Dana White's Contender Series in Aug. 2020.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez, a fellow DWCS alumnus and former Bellator veteran, sits at No. 15 with four finishes in his 10 UFC wins since Feb. 2020. Rodriguez has won his last three fights, defeating the likes of Alex Morono, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and, most recently, Kevin Holland.

Rodriguez secured a KO/TKO against Ponzinibbio and earned split and unanimous decisions against Morono and Holland, respectively.

Rodriguez has been vocal about overcoming recent adversity in his personal life, as he was sent to prison in Tijuana, Mexico, for nine months for possession of marijuana. UFC CEO Dana White briefly detailed to The Mac Life how the UFC supported Rodriguez through the ordeal. Rodriguez thanked White and UFC brass for a chance to get his professional life back on track.

Nonetheless, Rodriguez said leading up to the fight that his head is in a good place.

Daniel Rodriguez Attempts To Spoil In UFC Serbia Main Event

May 3, 2025; Des Moines, Iowa, UNITED STATES; Daniel Rodriguez (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Santiago Ponzinibbio (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Wells Fargo Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"This fight is the biggest fight of my career," Rodriguez told CBS Sports HQ. "It's a main event against a ranked opponent. I've been in this position before, but never in a main event. Honestly, I'm living my dream. Coming out here and experiencing all this after everything I've just went through is a total dream come true and stuff I have prayed for."

Medic said he was surprised to learn about Rodriguez's situation, but admitted that he's happy for the tough challenge in front of him.

"Obviously I’m no saint, but you won’t see me in the news getting arrested – at least I hope so. I mean, I never tried to, but you never know with that type of stuff, so I wish him well, but when Saturday night comes, I’m going to try to hurt him," Medic told MMAFighting.com.

The 14-fight card gets underway with an early U.S. start time for the prelims at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. CT, followed by a six-fight main card at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Odds from bet365 and a running bout order can be seen below, as the card is subject to change.

The entire event can be streamed live with a Paramount+ subscription. Head to the "UFC Collection" to watch the card here.

UFC Belgrade Full Card & Odds

Zuffa LLC

Main card (Start time 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Uros Medic (-400) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+310), welterweight (five rounds, non-title)

Uros Medic (-400) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (+310), welterweight (five rounds, non-title) Co-Main Event: Jan Blachowicz (+240) vs. Navajo Stirling (-300), light heavyweight

Jan Blachowicz (+240) vs. Navajo Stirling (-300), light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic (-375) vs. Marcin Tybura (+300), heavyweight

Dusko Todorovic (+135) vs. Robert Valentin (-160), middleweight

Vlasto Cepo (-340) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+270), middleweight

Milos Janicic (-105, even) vs. Noah Gugnon (-115, even), lightweight

Preliminary card (Start time 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m.. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim : Ludovit Klein (-250) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+205), lightweight

: Ludovit Klein (-250) vs. Tofiq Musayev (+205), lightweight Oban Elliott (+260) vs. Michael Oliveira (-360), welterweight

Borislav Nikolic (-185) vs. Mark Vologdin (+155), bantamweight

Dennis Buzukja (+170) vs. Bogdan Grad (-205), featherweight

Mateusz Rebecki (-650) vs. Kyle Prepolec (+475), lightweight

Nina Nikolija Milosevic (-500) vs. Hailey Cowan (+375), bantamweight

Jovan Leka (-250) vs. Alexander Poppeck (+205), heavyweight

Marina Spasic (+260) vs. Stephanie Luciano (-320), strawweight

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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